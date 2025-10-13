Utah football announces prime time showdown with Colorado
The Utah football team will be back under the bright lights for its Week 9 contest against Colorado.
Following their in-state rivalry game in Provo, Utah, this Saturday, the Utes will host the Buffaloes in the 72nd rendition of the "Rumble in the Rockies" rivalry at 8:15 p.m. MT on Oct. 25, the school announced in a news release Monday.
Fans who won't be in attendance will be able to watch Utah battle Colorado on ESPN. The matchup will also serve as the Utes' homecoming and stripe the stadium game.
Utah has won the past six head-to-head contests played in Salt Lake City, but Colorado snagged the last laugh when the two squared off in Boulder last season. The Utes got on the board first but couldn't regain their footing after the Buffaloes tacked on 14 consecutive points in the first quarter, only to then fall behind 28-9 in the third quarter before losing 49-24. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had three touchdowns, an interception and completed 30-of-41 pass attempts for 340 yards.
With Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the NFL, Deion Sanders' program looks much different than when the Utes and Buffaloes last went toe-to-toe. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter has taken the helm under center and is surrounded by Tulsa product Joseph Williams and third-year wideout Omarion Miller on the outside.
Salter and company will be idle in Week 8 after pulling off an upset at home over Iowa State this past Saturday. Salter threw for 255 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown strike to Miller, and the Buffaloes' defense came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-17 win from Folsom Field.
That win over the Cyclones gave Colorado its first victory in Big 12 play this season and improved its overall record to 3-4. It also snapped a two-game skid that featured losses to BYU (24-21) and TCU (35-21).
Utah, meanwhile, has other business to attend to before it welcomes Colorado to town. Coming off a dominant victory over Arizona State, the Utes will look to keep their momentum rolling as they head to Provo, Utah, for the next installment of the Holy War rivalry on Saturday, when they meet BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a pivotal clash between Big 12 contenders.
The first-ranked matchup between Utah and BYU since 2009 will be the focal point of Fox's college football coverage in Week 8, as the network's Big Noon Kickoff crew is set to preview the contest from BYU's campus.