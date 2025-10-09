Utah football vs. Arizona State by the numbers
A pivotal matchup in the Big 12 concludes college football's Week 7 slate from Salt Lake City.
Utah and Arizona State will strive to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race Saturday when they go toe-to-toe at Rice Eccles Stadium.
Leading up to the 8:15 p.m. local time kickoff, let's take a look at some crucial stats for both sides.
Third down conversion rate
The team that handles itself the best on third down will be able to sustain drives and control time of possession (more on that below). Based on the first seven weeks of the season, the Utes have the upper hand in that regard on both sides of the ball.
Utah has converted 61.1% of its third down attempts, the second-best rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision group and the No. 1 mark in the Big 12. Conversely, Arizona State checks in near the bottom of the country with a 30.9% conversion rate on money downs, ranking last in the Big 12 in that category and No. 127 in the FBS.
The Sun Devils have no shortage of firepower on offense, though it'll be worth monitoring how they fare outside of third-and-short situations against a defense that's yielded a 31.3% conversion rate on third down to its opponents this season (the No. 25-best mark in the FBS and No. 4 in the Big 12).
Turnover margin
For the impressive efficiency margins the Utes have put up on both sides of the ball through five games, it's somewhat surprising to know they aren't exactly among the nation's leaders in turnover margin.
While Utah has only committed six turnovers, it's only taken the ball away seven times, equating to a turnover margin that ranks No. 52 in the FBS and No. 12 in the Big 12.
"We're usually up in the top third of the league in [turnover margin], so that's something that's got to hopefully change as well," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during his weekly press conference. "We got to do a better job of that."
Facing a potent offense like Arizona State's, it'll be imperative for Utah to not only take care of the football but also make momentum-shifting plays on defense as well. The Sun Devils have only turned the ball over four times while taking it away nine times defensively, making for the second-best turnover margin in the Big 12.
Rushing offense
A lot of attention is focused on the Sun Devils' passing game, and rightfully so; there's no denying the special quarterback-wide receiver connection between Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. The latter leads the Big 12 in receiving yards and the former has posted a 145.1 passer rating since the Mississippi State game on Sept. 6.
Slowing down that combination will be pivotal for the Utes, though they can't overlook the Sun Devils' effective rushing attack, either. Arizona State averages 215.4 yards on the ground, which ranks No. 20 in the FBS and No. 3 in the Big 12.
Utah's been solid against the run, but Saturday will be a real litmus test for Morgan Scalley's unit.
On the other side of the ball, the Utes rank No. 9 in the FBS and stand atop the Big 12 with 242.6 rushing yards per game behind their three-headed monster of Wayshawn Parker (6.7 yards per carry), Devon Dampier (4.7) and NaQuari Rogers (4.2).
"Well, it's not the Utah of old from a scheme perspective," said Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham during his weekly press conference. "The quarterback will pull runs, and so now they have the really good O-line, the physicality they've always had, and now the quarterback can pull it and run off triple option, which creates another layer of difficulty to defend these guys."
Here's a look at some other key stats heading into Saturday:
Strength of record ranking
Arizona State: No. 24 (Big 12 rank: No. 5)
Utah: No. 35 (Big 12 rank: No. 7)
Offensive efficiency
Utah: 71.5 (No. 31; Big 12 rank: No. 6)
Arizona State: 52.5 (No. 59; Big 12 rank: No. 11)
Defensive efficiency
Utah: 87.4 (No. 7; Big 12 rank: No. 3)
Arizona State: 82.7 (No. 17; Big 12 rank: No. 4)
Special teams efficiency
Utah: 29.8 (No. 126; Big 12 rank: No. 14)
Arizona State: 27.7 (No. 128; Big 12 rank: No. 15)
Overall efficiency
Utah: 82.8 (No. 16; Big 12 rank: No. 3)
Arizona State: 67.7 (No. 41; Big 12 rank: No. 9)
Scoring rate in red zone
Utah: 96% (No. 13; Big 12 rank: No. 2)
Arizona State: 86.4% (No. 66; Big 12 rank: No. 12)
Red zone defense
Arizona State: 76.5% (No. 26; Big 12 rank: No. 2)
Utah: 100% (No. 127; Big 12 rank: No. 16)
Average time of possession
Arizona State: 33:51 (No. 6; Big 12 rank: No. 1)
Utah: 33:21 (No. 9; Big 12 rank: No. 2)