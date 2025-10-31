Utah football's keys to victory vs. Cincinnati
College football's Week 10 slate is set to start and end in Salt Lake City, where ESPN's College GameDay pregame show is set to go live from hours before a top-25 matchup between Utah and Cincinnati kicks off from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Conference title and College Football Playoff aspirations will be on the line Saturday when the No. 24 Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) and Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) square off.
Utah will strive to keep its fleeting Big 12 championship game hopes alive with a victory over Cincinnati, which still holds onto its own destiny amid a seven-game win streak.
Here's a look at how the Utes can stay alive in the Big 12 race on Saturday.
Offensive key to the game: Sustain long drives
Cincinnati's potent offense predicated on run-pass option schemes will present the toughest test Utah has faced all season long. The Bearcats lead the Big 12 in scoring (37 points per game) and passing efficiency (161.3) while ranking No. 3 in rushing yards (199.6 per game) during conference play.
If Morgan Scalley's unit gets a little help from the Utes offense, it would take some of the pressure off trying to slow down Brendan Sorsby and company.
The Utes have been able to move the chains on third down at an extremely efficient rate (54.2% conversion rate; No. 3 in the Football Bowl Subdivision), allowing them to control the time of possession battle with long-winded scoring drives. Should they continue to execute at a high-level and stay ahead of schedule offensively, the Bearcats will feel more of a burden to end every drive with points.
Defensive key to the game: Pressure Brendan Sorsby
Generating pressure will be crucial to throwing Sorsby out of sync. Getting past Cincinnati's athletic offensive line is easier said than done, though, given that the Bearcats have allowed only 2 sacks all season.
To put that into perspective, Utah's defense averages 3.13 sacks per game. John Henry Daley and the rest of the Utes' front seven will have their work cut out for them, though they'll need to find a way to make Sorsby feel their presence if they're to have a chance at slowing down one of the best passing attacks in the Big 12.
Sending more than four pass rushers against Colorado worked out well for Utah, which finished the night with 7 sacks after pressuring the Buffaloes on over 70% of their drop backs. Whether Scalley dials up a similar game plan to defend Sorsby will be intriguing to monitor.
X-Factor: Devon Dampier
Specifically, the health of Utah's dual-threat quarterback will greatly determine the Utes' ability to move the ball against the Bearcats defense. Dampier's absence from the availability reports indicate he'll be good to go Saturday, though it remains to be seen how often offensive coordinator Jason Beck leans on Dampier's mobility in the quarterback run game.
When healthy, Dampier is the engine to Utah's well-oiled rushing attack. The Utes only trail three service academy schools in rush yards per contest (267.1) with Dampier tallying the second-most yards on the team (442 yards in seven games).
Granted, Utah's biggest night on the ground this season came when Byrd Ficklin stepped in for Dampier last week. Tallying 442 rushing yards while averaging over 8 yards per carry underscored the potency of Utah's offensive line, which created massive lanes for Wayshawn Parker and Ficklin to run through.
Still, Dampier maximizes how dynamic Utah's offense can be. If he's at full strength, the Utes should be able to achieve their offensive goals on Saturday.