Utah football reveals uniforms for Week 1 game vs. UCLA
The Utah football program is set to open the 2025 regular season in Pasadena, California, for a nonconference matchup against UCLA this Saturday.
Leading up to kickoff, the team's social media department has put together a short video to reveal the uniform combo the Utes will wear when they take on the Bruins (8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT).
The 53-second-long video that's been shared to social media platform X depicts a Utes-themed semi-truck pulling up to Rice-Eccles Stadium to presumably pick up a player, who happens to be wearing Utah's red helmet, white jersey and red pants with white shoes and white socks to match.
This is the Utes' base "away" uniform combination, and the one they'll be rocking for Saturday's showdown against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
It's also the same uniform pattern Utah wore a few months ago in its regular season finale against UCF; though Utes fans would probably like to forget anything about the 2024 campaign as they head into 2025 with newfound optimism behind the changes Kyle Whittingham and his staff made over the offseason.
Heading into Whittingham's 21st season at the helm, the Utes look to bounce back from a disappointing and injury-riddled 5-7 campaign behind a new offensive coordinator-quarterback duo in Jason Beck and Devon Dampier, both by way of New Mexico. Utah shouldn't have as much trouble finding the end zone this fall, but only time will tell how the new batch of wide receivers and running backs come together over the course of Utah's 12-game schedule in 2025.
DeShaun Foster's Bruins are also coming off a 5-7 finish to 2024, though they ended their season on a more positive note than the Utes did with victories in four of their last six games, including three over bowl teams in Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa. And now with Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava under center, UCLA will have more eyes on its program than it did a year ago.
Saturday will mark the first head-to-head meeting between the Utes and Bruins since September 2023, when both were still part of the Pac-12 conference. Utah has won six of the previous seven contests against UCLA.