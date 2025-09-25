Utah football's three keys to victory against West Virginia
A pair of Big 12 teams looking to get back in the win column square off Saturday from Morgantown, West Virginia.
Utah, coming off its worse home loss since 2023, will strive to keep pace with the rest of the league as it battles a West Virginia squad that got thumped by 31 points in its conference opener, setting up a pivotal matchup for both sides at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Let's take a quick overview at the Utes' keys to victory for Week 5.
Play fundamentally-sound defense
By Kyle Whittingham's count, his team had its "worst tackling day" of the season in the 34-10 loss to Texas Tech last Saturday. And while the Red Raiders deserved some credit, totaling 23 missed tackles as one of the Big 12's most respected defenses certainly felt out of character for the Utes.
"Tackling is something that we pride ourselves on," Whittingham said during his weekly press conference. "We work on it every week; this week would be no different, and we were very sloppy in that regard last week."
Utah will need to be more fundamentally-sound in order to slow down a West Virginia offense that averaged 200 rushing yards in its first four games of the season. Especially if Tye Edwards, who was listed as questionable on the team's initial availability report, is able to play on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 redshirt senior showcased what he can do when healthy during West Virginia's comeback win over Pitt in Week 3, rushing for 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts (5.6 yards per carry).
If the Utes clog their opponent's running lanes without sacrificing their discipline in the secondary, Morgan Scalley's defense shouldn't have a problem getting off the field on Saturday against a Mountaineers offense that has struggled to move the chains on third down so far this season (15-of-56, equating to a 27% conversion rate).
Pound the rock
Utah, which entered Week 4 boasting a top-10 rushing attack, barely managed to cross the 100-yard threshold on the ground against the Red Raiders thanks to a few solid gains late in the fourth quarter when the final outcome was essentially decided. Faced with a West Virginia defense that recently yielded 5.9 yards per carry to Kansas, the Utes should be able to get back on track in Week 5 if they're able to control the line of scrimmage like they did against their nonconference foes.
When looking at how Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels attacked the Mountaineers as a runner (five rushes for 69 yards), there's reason to believe Utah's Devon Dampier could enjoy similar success on the ground after being held to 27 rushing yards on 11 carries in the Texas Tech game. Granted, Dampier was impacted by an injury he sustained prior to the 24-point defeat, per his head coach, though reports haven't indicated the physical setback will have long-term ramifications for the New Mexico transfer.
Limit turnovers
Who cares how much of a cliché this one sounds? The pair of turnovers in the first quarter against the Red Raiders underscored how difficult it can be for an offense to establish a rhythm when it commits self-inflicted miscues early on, making ball security paramount when facing a stingy defense.
"You only get about 10 or 11 possessions a game on average, some games more, and which is about what ... two to four a quarter," Whittingham said after the Texas Tech game. "And if you turn it over twice and turn it over a third time on downs, that doesn't help your cause."
Though the Mountaineers might not have the same level of talent the Utes' previous opponent possesses on the defensive side of the ball, it's worth noting West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley's unit ranks top-25 in the nation with six takeaways on the season.
If they Utes are to avoid another turnover-plagued afternoon on Saturday, Dampier will need to be decisive with the football and the running game must be efficient. Because as badly as the coaching staff and fans want the passing game to become more explosive, there's nothing wrong with utilizing quick-hitters like slants or shallow crossers to, at the very least, allow Dampier opportunities to get into a flow early in the ballgame. He can be electric when playing off script, but staying ahead of schedule and managing down-and-distance is a key component of Utah's ability to wear opposing defenses out with long drives that result in points.