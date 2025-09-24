Utah football unveils uniforms for West Virginia game
Another week, another fresh set of threads for the Utah football team.
The Utes' fifth different uniform combination of the 2025 season will see them decked out in an all-white look from head to toe, including a matching helmet that features the iconic "circle and feather" emblem on the sides.
Utah, which unveiled its look for Saturday's contest at West Virginia via social media, will wear its standard white jersey with white pants as it takes on the Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. It'll be the first time this season that the Utes don that specific set of digs.
Saturday's Big 12 matchup in Morgantown, West Virginia, will mark the second time that the Utes rock their "circle and feather" emblem — colloquially referred to as the "drum and feather" — this season. They previously utilized the fan-favorite logo during their 31-6 win at Wyoming in Week 3.
Utah featured the "circle and feather" on its helmet in five of its first six contests of the 2024 season, though the logo, which was first introduced in the 1970s, was only used one more time for a home game against Houston in October. Over the past summer, the university announced that the "interlocking U's" insignia would become its new primary logo.
Utah put together quite the unique look for last week's "Ute Proud Game" against Texas Tech, in which the team's helmets featured the "interlocking U's" logo and some Ute-inspired artwork to go along with its red throwback uniforms and pants. The Utes wound up falling to the Red Raiders, 34-10.
Hitting the road for the third time in the 2025 campaign, Utah will look to right its course as it battles a West Virginia squad that's also coming off a blowout loss in its Big 12 opener. While the Utes look to put their 24-point defeat in the rear-view mirror, the Mountaineers strive to wash away a 41-10 beatdown at the hands of Kansas in Week 4.
West Virginia struggled to move the chains on third down (3-of-15) and subsequently lost the time of possession battle against the Jayhawks. It didn't help that the Mountaineers' top running back, Tye Edwards, was out of the lineup with a hip pointer injury that his head coach, Rich Rodriguez, said would make the 6-foot-2 redshirt junior's availability status "probably still doubtful" for Saturday's game against Utah.
Kickoff from Morgantown, West Virginia, is set for 3:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT), with viewing options on Fox.