Utah football vs. Baylor by the numbers
The stage is set for a pivotal Big 12 tilt between Utah and Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Kickoff from McLane Stadium is set for 5 p.m. MT on ESPN2. The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) seek to stay in contention for a conference championship game berth with a victory, while the Bears (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) look to play spoiler and become bowl eligible with an upset win.
Here's a look at some key numbers and statistics heading into the Week 12 matchup.
14.2: Points allowed per game by Utah
It's hardly a surprise that a Kyle Whittingham-coached team has been stout on the defensive side of the ball — being physical up front and disciplined on the backend have been hallmarks of the Utes defense for as long as he's been on the staff, going back to his days as the team's defensive line coach.
That said, this 2025 Utah squad is on pace to do something that's never happened in Whittingham's 30-plus years with the program.
The Utes are yielding just 14.2 points per game through nine games, ranking No. 8 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 in scoring defense. If that average holds over their final three games, it would be the program's fewest points on average since head coach Bill Meek's 1969 team gave up just 10.7 points per game.
In a world where Ohio State's barely allowing a touchdown per game and Texas Tech's shutting down its opponents' rushing attack regularly, it's easy to forget about Utah's dominant defense. But it's worth noting the Utes have held all six of their Big 12 opponents below their season scoring average, with Cincinnati (35.6 points per game) being the latest victim of Morgan Scalley's unit, putting up just 14 points in its 31-point loss to Utah in Salt Lake City.
312.7: Passing yards per game from Baylor
Sawyer Robertson's torching opposing defenses this season. He's No. 1 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing touchdowns (26) and ranks No. 5 in passing yards (2,780). Four Bears pass-catchers have over 400 receiving yards on the season (for comparison, Utah has one), led by likely NFL draft pick and John Mackey Award semifinalist, Michael Trigg (607).
Needless to say, the Utes' front seven and defensive backs group are in for their toughest challenge yet. They've been up to the task so far this season — Utah gives up the fewest passing yards per game (156.8) in the Big 12 and rank No. 2 in the league in pass defense efficiency (99.3, second to Arizona's 97.1 mark).
Part of the Utes' efficiency against the pass stems from their pass rush. Utah is second in the Big 12 with 25 sacks on the season. John Henry Daley has 9.5 of those quarterback takedowns, tied for No. 8 in the FBS.
Utah's man-to-man scheme isn't generating many turnovers, though its effective nonetheless. If the Utes can get to Robertson, who's been sacked 16 times this season, they'll have a significant chance at slowing down the Bears offense.
9: Sacks by Baylor
The Bears are the only team in the Big 12 with less than 10 sacks through their first nine games of the season. Their inability to get after the opposing quarterback is partly why they allow the fourth-most points in the league on average (29.6 points per game).
Against an offensive line that's given up seven sacks and spearheads the Big 12's No. 2 scoring offense (39.6 points per game), it'll be interesting to see if Baylor can generate any sort of pressure on Devon Dampier. If not, it could be a long night for the home team on Saturday.
Here's a look at where Utah and Baylor rank nationally in other key stats heading into Saturday:
Strength of record ranking
Utah: No. 19 (Big 12 rank: No. 3)
Baylor: No. 50 (Big 12 rank: 10)
Offensive efficiency
Utah: 81.2 (No. 12; No. 2 in Big 12)
Baylor: 70.0 (No. 25; No. 4 in Big 12)
Defensive efficiency
Utah: 81.3 (No. 10; No. 2 in Big 12)
Baylor: 39.7 (No. 99; No. 15 in Big 12)
Special teams efficiency
Baylor: 53.1 (No. 58; No. 7 in Big 12)
Utah: 40.9 (No. 109; No. 14 in Big 12)
Overall efficiency
Utah: 86.0 (No. 7; No. 2 in Big 12)
Baylor: 57.2 (No. 59; No. 12 in Big 12)
Third down conversion rate
Utah: 53.3% (No. 4; No. 1 in Big 12)
Baylor: 39.4% (No. 75; No. 7 in Big 12)
Third down conversion defense
Utah: 31.5% (No. 15; No. 2 in Big 12)
Baylor: 41% (No. 85; No. 14 in Big 12)
Scoring rate in red zone
Utah: 90.2% (No. 33; No. 6 in Big 12)
Baylor: 84.6% (No. 75; No. 9 in Big 12)
Red zone defense
Utah: 81.3% (No. 43; No. 3 in Big 12)
Baylor: 81.8% (No. 45; No. 4 in Big 12)
Average time of possession
Utah: 32:32 (No. 16; No. 2 in Big 12)
Baylor: 29:05 (No. 92; No. 10 in Big 12)