Utah LB Devin Lloyd Will Return In 2021 To Lead The Defense

Just over a week into 2021 and Utah was given a gift as star linebacker and all-Pac-12 first-team nominee Devin Lloyd is spurning the NFL Draft for "One Last Ride" as the leader of the Utes defense.

After being much better than expected on defense this past season, it's logical to think the youthful Utah defense will take a step forward this upcoming season.

Following the breaking news on Saturday night, there's very good reason that not only will Utah's defense be better next year, they have the talent to be elite.

Star linebacker and all-Pac-12 first-team nominee Devin Lloyd announced on Twitter that he is spurning the NFL Draft for "One Last Ride" as the leader of the Utes defense.

Lloyd's decision to return comes as somewhat of a surprise as there wasn't another Ute who improved his draft status more than he did through the five-game season. According to sources, Lloyd was without a doubt an NFL draft pick should he have decided to come out after this season, potentially sneaking in as a day two pick (second or third round).

“I’ve given it a little thought but not too much because my main focus was on the season so I’ll make a decision within the next coming weeks. But more than anything, I’m just ready to go celebrate the win with my team,” Lloyd said after the season-ending win over Washington State.

Lloyd had a sensational season after earning Sporting News All-America second team honors while being named a Butkus Award finalist, given annually to the nation's top linebacker. It's a remarkable achievement for somebody who played in just five games as the other finalists — Nick Bolton (Missouri), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame) and Monty Rice (Georgia) all played at least nine games this year.

He was clearly Utah's leader, both mentally and emotionally on the defensive side of the ball. He led the Utes in tackles (48, 9.8 per game) and tackles for loss (10), while finishing with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Devin Lloyd — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Two years ago as a sophomore, Lloyd broke out in a big way when he was named to the all-Pac-12 honorable mention team after racking up a team-high 91 tackles for one of the best defenses in the nation.

He started all 14 games at rover linebacker, adding 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, both of which ranked second on the Utes and within the top-10 in the conference.

Out of Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, Calif and prior to last season, Lloyd appeared in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman. Although he did see action in all of the games during the season, they all came on special teams as he only appeared in three games on defense.

