Utah linebacker Karene Reid out with injury vs. Utah State
Utah linebacker Karene Reid will be sidelined for the Utes’ upcoming game against the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium due to a lower leg injury sustained last week against the Baylor Bears. Reid, a key figure in the Utes’ defense, had expressed optimism that he wouldn’t miss much time, but told KSL Sports he will not suit up this weekend.
The Utes are expected to rely on two primary players to fill Reid’s absence. Sione Fotu and Johnathan Hall. Fotu stepped up admirably in Reid's place against Baylor, recording seven tackles and a pass breakup, ranking second on the team in tackles for the game. Fotu, who has typically served as the third linebacker behind Reid and Lander Barton, is expected to take on a more prominent role as the Utes adjust their defensive lineup.
Johnathan Hall, a converted safety, is also expected to contribute significantly. At 6-foot and 215 pounds, Hall transitioned to linebacker late in fall camp, a move the coaching staff believes will unlock his potential as a defender. Hall’s versatility and background in safety provide the Utes with additional flexibility in their defensive schemes.
Reid, a senior from American Fork, Utah, has been a standout performer for the Utes since joining the program. A former three-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Reid originally committed to Utah State before serving a two-year church mission and ultimately choosing Utah. In his freshman year in 2021, Reid played in ten games, making six starts at rover linebacker, and earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Washington State.
Over his college career, Reid has been a consistent and impactful player, highlighted by his selection to the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team in 2022. His absence will be felt, but the Utes have capable players ready to step up in his place.
No. 12 Utah travels to Logan to meet Utah State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.