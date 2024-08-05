Utah opens 2024 football season outside top 10 in Coaches Poll
Kyle Whittingham’s Utah football program is less than a month away from the start of the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the US LBM preseason coaches’ poll, released Monday
After an 8-5 season without star QB Cam Rising, the Utes are poised for a promising year with nearly 15 returning starters. Rising will be crucial to Utah's success coming into his seventh collegiate season.
The Utes are entering the new Big 12 Conference as favorites, leveraging the experience of their returning players while integrating new talent from the transfer portal to enhance their potential this season. Their ability to quickly adapt and perform will be pivotal in navigating the challenges of a competitive conference.
Within the Big 12, Utah holds the highest ranking, followed by the Kansas State Wildcats at No. 17 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 18. Arizona and Kansas complete the Big 12 representation in the top 25, ranked at No. 21 and No. 24, respectively. Here's a look at the entire rankings.
1. Georgia (13-1), 1,364, (46)
2. Ohio State (11-2), 1,302, (7)
3. Oregon (12-2)
4. Texas (12-2) (1)
5. Alabama (12-2)
6. Mississippi (11-2)
7. Notre Dame (10-3)
8. Michigan (15-0), (1)
9. Penn State (10-3)
10. Florida State (13-1)
11. Missouri (11-2)
12. LSU (10-3)
13. Utah (8-5)
14. Clemson (9-4)
15. Tennessee (9-4)
16. Oklahoma (10-3)
17. Kansas State (9-4)
18. Oklahoma State (10-4)
19. Miami (Fla.) (7-6)
20. Texas A&M (7-6)
21. Arizona (10-3),
22. North Carolina State (9-4)
23. Southern California (8-5)
24. Kansas (9-4)
25. Iowa (10-4)
Georgia is at the pinnacle with a 13-1 record from last season and receiving 46 first-place votes. Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five. Utah's No. 13 ranking is noteworthy given their absence from the previous season's final ranking.
The Utes' season opener is set for August 29 against Southern Utah, marking the beginning of what could be a pivotal season under Whittingham’s leadership. As they aim to dominate the new Big 12 landscape, the blend of seasoned veterans and fresh talent will be essential in driving Utah to achieve their high expectations.