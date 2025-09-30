Utah QB Devon Dampier nominated for college football leadership award
Devon Dampier's stewardship was recognized Tuesday, as the starting quarterback of the Utah football team was nominated for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.
Dampier was among 67 student-athletes who were named a contender for the award, which has been recognizing the player who demonstrates a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field since 2017.
Based on his coaches' accounts, Dampier has embodied the spirit of the award, named after the legendary Tennessee Volunteers and Dallas Cowboys tight end, from the moment he arrived in Salt Lake City. From making a generous donation to his younger brother's high school football team, to being voted to the Utes' leadership council by his new teammates, the New Mexico transfer has made quite an impact away from the gridirion in the 10 or so months he's spent with the Utes.
On the field, Dampier has been a key component of Utah's revitalization on the offensive side of the ball. In his first five games under center, he tallied the second-most rushing yards on the team (258) while ranking No. 1 in the Big 12 in completion percentage (72.5%), No. 8 in passing yards (1,027) and tied for No. 3 in passing touchdowns (11). He was also sacked just three times and picked off three times in that stretch, leading Utah to a 4-1 record heading into its Week 6 bye.
Dampier's leadership took to the forefront during the offseason, when he tabbed to the watch list for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy. That recognition came after Dampier, who attended Saguro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, decided to help his younger brother's team out instead by donating $9,000 to North Canyon High School, helping secure uniforms and other equipment for the upcoming season.
Witten, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the sport, served as one of football's most prominent role models during his 16-year NFL career. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten also received the Bart Starr Award and the Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, among earning several other similar honors.
Twenty semifinalists will be selected by the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year selection committee and announced on Oct. 14. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Dec. 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16.