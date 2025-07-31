Utah QB Devon Dampier recognized for leadership and service with national award nomination
Devon Dampier's talent alone has earned the starting quarterback of the Utah Utes recognition at both the conference and national levels ahead of the 2025 regular season.
On Thursday, Dampier's stewardship took to the forefront as he was selected to the watch list for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.
Named after Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the annual award recognizes student-athletes for their leadership and community service. A record 116 FBS players have been named to this year's watch list.
While leading his team through spring practice and into fall camp, Dampier made a lasting impact on the Phoenix area with a generous contribution to North Canyon High School. Dampier, who attended Saguro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, decided to help his younger brother's team out instead by donating $9,000 to the program, helping secure uniforms and other equipment for the upcoming season.
As for his play on the gridiron, Dampier is coming off an electric 2024 campaign in which he led the Mountain West in points responsible for (188) and total yards (3,934) while finishing second in the league with 19 rushing touchdowns. New Mexico ranked No. 1 in the conference in red zone efficiency and total offense, and checked in at No. 4 in the country with 484.3 yards per game while Dampier was at the helm.
Now heading into his junior season, Dampier has been tabbed as a preseason candidate for the Maxwell Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding player in college football, and took home preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors during conference media days.
Dampier is the first Utes player to be nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy since Devin Lloyd in 2020.
Eleven players from the watch list will be named to the Allstate Good Works Team and serve as semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy. Finalists will be announced later this fall, with the winner set to be revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, airing live on ESPN.