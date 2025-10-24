Utah QB situation for Colorado game remains in limbo
It remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for Utah when it hosts Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
Devon Dampier's status was categorized as "questionable" in the Utes' second availability report that released Thursday, keeping the door open that backup signal-caller Byrd Ficklin could get the nod against the Buffaloes.
Friday's availability report could shed more light on Utah's quarterback situation.
"We'd like to have that decided by Friday," Whittingham said on Tuesday. "Sooner if possible, but it could go to Friday. We'll see."
Dampier, who had the same designation in the initial availability reports from Wednesday, appeared to hobble during the fourth quarter of Utah's 24-21 loss to BYU last Saturday, opening up a distinct possibility that the junior transfer from New Mexico might miss his first game of the season on Saturday.
If he can't go, the Utes will turn to Ficklin, a true freshman and former three-star recruit, to lead the offense against the Buffaloes. Ficklin's been efficient through the air in his limited play time, completing all nine of his pass attempts on the season for 138 yards and a touchdown.
There's a likely chance that Tobias Merriweather and Dallas Vakalahi won't be available for the Big 12 matchup after being listed as "doubtful" in Thursday's availability report. Merriweather hasn't missed a game this season and is third on the team with 130 receiving yards on 8 receptions. Vakalahi played in the team's first four Big 12 contests after missing the Cal Poly and Wyoming games.
Standout linebacker Lander Barton will miss the first half after his hit on Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier resulted in a targeting call and ejection. Players who are penalized for targeting are suspended for the first half of their next game.
For Colorado, the team's third-leading rusher, Simeon Price was ruled out for Saturday's contest. Price has 143 rushing yards on 21 carries (6.8 per carry) and 2 touchdowns this season.
Here's a full look at the second availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Out — 1st half
- LB Lander Barton
Doubtful
- WR Tobias Merriweather
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Questionable
- QB Devon Dampier
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- WR Hykeem Williams
- RB Simeon Price
- OL Yahya Attia
- OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Doubtful
- CB RJ Johnson
- CB Makari Vickers
- OL Mana Taimani
Questionable
- DE Nikhil Webb Walker
Probable
- CB Teon Parks
- S Carter Stoutmire
- CB Braden Keith
- LB Reginald Hughes
- DT Amari McNeil
- DE Brandon Davis-Swain
- DT Anguin Barnes Jr.
- DT Tawfiq Thomas
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play