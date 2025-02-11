Utah's Spencer Fano on PFF's Top 101 in College Football for 2024 season
Utah’s offensive line will be anchored by Spencer Fano in 2025, as the standout tackle returns following a stellar sophomore season.
Fano’s rapid development has positioned him among the best offensive linemen in the country, and despite Utah’s offensive struggles, he was one of the brightest spots on the team in 2024.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recognized Fano’s dominance by ranking him the third-best lineman and No. 30 overall in their Top 101 players of the 2024 season, making him one of only seven Big 12 players in the top 30.
His 93.0 overall grade was the highest of any Power Four offensive lineman, and his 93.6 run-blocking grade was unmatched by any other tackle in college football. Additionally, his pass-blocking grade of 79.4 showcased his versatility, as he allowed just one sack across 406 pass-blocking snaps.
Fano’s contributions earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors, and he became the first Utah offensive lineman to be named to PFF’s All-America team. His ability to dominate both as a pass protector and run blocker helped him solidify his reputation as one of the best young linemen in the nation.
Britain Covey earns Super Bowl ring as Eagles destroy Chiefs’ three-peat bid
Having started 24 games in his career—13 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle—Fano has proven to be a key piece of Utah’s offense.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham named among Top 25 College Football coaches, second in Big 12
With his return in 2025, the Utes will have a cornerstone to build their offensive line around as they aim for greater success in the Big 12. If he continues on this trajectory, Fano could position himself as a top NFL Draft prospect in the coming years.