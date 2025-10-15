Utah's Spencer Fano named midseason candidate for prestigious award
Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano was tabbed to the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award on Tuesday.
Fano, a 6-foot-6 junior from Spanish Fork, Utah, joined 64 other premier players in contention for the award that honors the top linebacker or lineman in college football. He was one of 10 offensive tackles named to the midseason watch list and one of five players recognized from the Big 12.
Regarded as one of the country's top right tackles, Fano anchors an offensive line that's helped pave the way for No. 8 ground attack in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with 248.2 rushing yards per contest through six games and 19 touchdowns. Six of those scores came during Utah's 42-10 drubbing of Arizona State last Saturday.
Through six games, Fano has allowed just three pressures and three hurries in 167 pass blocking opportunities and has yet to give up a sack, per Pro Football Focus. He was PFF's second-highest graded offensive lineman in the Big 12 after the Utes rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in their 43-10 victory over UCLA in Week 1.
Utah's front line earned the Big 12 offensive line of the week award following that performance against the Bruins; then earned the honor again after posting its fifth game this season with at least 240 rushing yards.
"We trust those boys up front," Dampier said after the Arizona State game. "Our front five — I trust those guys over anybody. So, yeah, I mean, we take whatever the defense gives us, and our run game was moving."
Fano was one of 11 offensive tackles in the country to be be recognized as a preseason candidate for the 2025 Lombardi Award back in August, when he was coming off a 2024 campaign in which he posted the best run-blocking grade (91.8) and overall grade (93.0) among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles. Fano was also tabbed to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for his efforts as a sophomore.
Semifinalists for the Lombardi Award will be announced on Nov. 4 and four finalists will be selected on Nov. 18. The winner of the 52nd Lombardi Award will be announced on Dec. 10 in Houston.
Big 12 players on Lombardi Award midseason watch list
- Dontay Corleone — defensive tackle, Cincinnati
- Jordan Seaton — offensive tackle, Colorado
- David Bailey — defensive end, Texas Tech
- Jacob Rodriguez — linebacker, Texas Tech
- Spencer Fano — offensive tackle, Utah