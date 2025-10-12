What Utah's players said after blowout win vs. Arizona State
After dealing with a nagging injury for a few weeks, Devon Dampier looked like his true self during Utah's blowout victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
The dual-threat quarterback didn't need to throw the ball much against the Sun Devils, but there wasn't much of a need to, given the Utes' success on the ground.
Dampier spearheaded the attack, recording a season-high 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns with his legs to guide his team to a 42-10 win over Arizona State. He also went 7-of-12 through the air for 104 yards in his team's fourth 30-point win of the season, helping snap Utah's five-game home losing streak to Big 12 foes while breaking Arizona State's eight-game win streak over conference opponents.
Meanwhile, the Utes' defense made it difficult for the Sam Leavitt-less Sun Devils to establish any sort of rhythm offensively, holding the visitors to just 259 total yards while sacking backup Jeff Sims five times, including a stretch of three straight quarterback takedowns during one of the Sun Devils' second-half series.
Defensive end John Henry Daley led the charge with 1.5 sacks, bringing his total to 8.0 on the season. Jackson Bennee was among the bright spots for Utah's secondary and had one of the top plays of the night with a blocked field goal attempt.
Here's what Dampier, Henry Daley and Bennee had to say after the game.
Dampier on Utah's offensive line
"We trust those boys up front. Our front five — I trust those guys over anybody. So, yeah, I mean, we take whatever the defense gives us, and our run game was moving. We were moving the ball efficiently [and] stuck to it."
Dampier on what clicked for Utah's ground game to be successful
"Huge shoutout to obviously coach [Jason] Beck. Play-calling was magnificent. And again, our O-line, it's pretty easy running behind those guys. So, I thought they gave me great space for me to be able to make plays."
Dampier facing Arizona State, which didn't offer him out of high school
"Yeah, I think just every game I go into there's always a chip on my shoulder. I had a long journey to get to the point I'm at right now, and yeah, I mean, every game, I got something to prove every time I'm out there."
Henry Daley on the atmosphere
"Man, I don't think it can be overstated. We love our fans, and we appreciate when they come out. And I don't know if they've noticed, over the past couple games, there's been a lot of false starts, and that's all because of our fans. So we really appreciate them."
Henry Daley on whether Utah's game plan changed when Sam Leavitt was ruled out
"I mean, the game plan stayed the same. We wanted to control the pass lanes, make sure that he couldn't scramble out and extend plays and be able to make some of those throws farther downfield. I mean, obviously it was a bummer that Sam wasn't there, but we played the exact same way that we would have if he was playing; going out there, playing Utah football, and I'm glad with the result that we were able to come up with tonight."
Bennee on blocking Arizona State's field goal attempt
Yeah, [defensive coordinator Morgan] Scalley, he's a master when it comes to scheming something up like that. They showed what we were looking for, and honestly, we were kind of moving around; I didn't think we were going to get it off. But yeah, it worked out."