Utah teases uniforms for season finale at UCF
The Utah Utes are breaking away from tradition for their season finale against UCF in Orlando, unveiling a striking new uniform combination for their first-ever conference game at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kyle Whittingham's team will sport red helmets featuring the iconic interlocking double 'U' logo, paired with crisp white jerseys accented by bold red numbers. Completing the look are red pants with sleek white trim, presenting a bold and fresh aesthetic as the Utes aim to end their season on a high note.
The regular season finale is set for Friday, Nov. 29, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Despite the absence of postseason opportunities, the game offers the Utes a chance to finish strong in what has been a challenging year. The matchup against the struggling UCF Knights provides an opportunity for redemption, with both teams eager to salvage pride in their respective campaigns.
Utah will face additional adversity with the absence of freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, who suffered a leg injury in the team’s loss to No. 22 Iowa State. Wilson had shown promise throughout the season, and his absence will leave the Utes leaning heavily on Luke Bottari their running game and defense to overcome UCF. The Knights, coming off a 31-21 loss to West Virginia, have also endured a tough season, with a 1-7 skid leaving them out of Big 12 contention and bowl eligibility.
The game marks a meeting of two teams seeking to restore a measure of confidence and end their seasons on a positive note. With Utah’s bold new look and determination to bounce back, fans can expect a spirited effort as the Utes take the field in Orlando.