Utah to debut "Utes Pride" uniforms on Saturday night vs. TCU
Utah Football has officially unveiled its uniforms for the much-anticipated game against TCU, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, marking another night game on Utah’s schedule. This matchup also serves as the "Ute Proud" game, an annual event that celebrates and honors the traditions of the Ute Indian Tribe, with whom the university shares a deep connection.
For this special event, the Utes will wear a distinctive uniform combination that combines both tradition and modern flair. The uniform will feature an interlocking U's decal, now enhanced with tribal elements that pay homage to the Ute Tribe’s heritage. The black jersey, which is part of the team’s throwback set that was introduced earlier in the season, adds a classic touch. This blend of cultural respect and athletic style showcases the program’s dedication to honoring their ties to the Ute Tribe, while still maintaining a cutting-edge look on the field.
Beyond the uniforms, the Utes face a pivotal moment in their season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham recently announced that true freshman Isaac Wilson will take over as the team’s starting quarterback indefinitely. This change comes as veteran quarterback Cam Rising remains sidelined with a lower-leg injury suffered during a loss to Arizona State. With Rising’s return uncertain, Wilson will be tasked with leading the Utah offense during a crucial stretch of the season. The freshman will face immense pressure, but his performance could determine Utah’s chances of making a strong push in the Big 12.
As the Utes honor tribal culture and prepare for this high-stakes game, fans will be watching closely to see how Wilson and the team rise to the occasion against TCU.