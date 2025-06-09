Class of 2026 CB recruit commits to Utah Utes
The Utah football program has landed a commitment from class of 2026 recruit Major Hinchen, a 6-foot-2 cornerback prospect who plays at La Quinta High School (California).
After receiving over a dozen scholarship offers during his recruitment, Hinchen became the Utes' third pledge of their 2026 class. He recently took a trip out to Salt Lake City for what evidently turned out to be a productive visit with Kyle Whittingham and his Utes coaching staff.
Hinchen is ranked by Rivals as a three-star recruit and has offers from BYU, Cal, Nebraska and Missouri, among others.
Who is Major Hinchen?
Hinchen is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback boasting elite speed to go along with his favorable size and athleticism. A track and field athlete as well, he owns multiple sub-11-second times in the 100-meter dash, including a personal best of 10.8 seconds. He's also posted a time of 21.98 in the 200-meter dash.
Hinchen's quickness and fluidity allow him to mirror his matchups quite effectively, making him an intriguing prospect to monitor in the lead-up to his freshman year with the Utes. He's also a willing tackler and has budding ball skills, recording three pass break-ups and two interceptions during the 2024 season.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 class?
Utah's 2026 recruiting class features Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas), and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. from Meridian High School (Idaho).
The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.
Utah's 2026 class ranks No. 89 in the country and dead last in the 16-team Big 12, according to 247Sports. Those rankings change in due time, as more recruiting weekends are on the horizon for Whittingham and company this summer.