All Utes

Class of 2026 CB recruit commits to Utah Utes

Major Hinchen has committed to the Utes

Cole Forsman

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah football program has landed a commitment from class of 2026 recruit Major Hinchen, a 6-foot-2 cornerback prospect who plays at La Quinta High School (California).

After receiving over a dozen scholarship offers during his recruitment, Hinchen became the Utes' third pledge of their 2026 class. He recently took a trip out to Salt Lake City for what evidently turned out to be a productive visit with Kyle Whittingham and his Utes coaching staff.

Hinchen is ranked by Rivals as a three-star recruit and has offers from BYU, Cal, Nebraska and Missouri, among others.

Who is Major Hinchen?

Hinchen is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback boasting elite speed to go along with his favorable size and athleticism. A track and field athlete as well, he owns multiple sub-11-second times in the 100-meter dash, including a personal best of 10.8 seconds. He's also posted a time of 21.98 in the 200-meter dash.

Hinchen's quickness and fluidity allow him to mirror his matchups quite effectively, making him an intriguing prospect to monitor in the lead-up to his freshman year with the Utes. He's also a willing tackler and has budding ball skills, recording three pass break-ups and two interceptions during the 2024 season.

Who else is in Utah's 2026 class?

Utah's 2026 recruiting class features Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas), and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. from Meridian High School (Idaho).

The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.

Utah's 2026 class ranks No. 89 in the country and dead last in the 16-team Big 12, according to 247Sports. Those rankings change in due time, as more recruiting weekends are on the horizon for Whittingham and company this summer.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Cole Forsman
COLE FORSMAN

Cole Forsman has been a contributor with On SI for the past three years, covering college athletics. He holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

Home/Football