Utah Utes targeting 4-star tight end recruit
The Utah football program has made progress along the recruiting trails with several high school standouts in recent weeks, including a few elite tight end prospects from the class of 2027.
In addition to four-stars Cooper Terwilliger, Titus Hawk and Brooks Bakko, the Utes have extended an offer to 247Sports' No. 3 tight end prospect in the 2027 class, Rahzario Edwards.
Edwards, who posted about his offer on X, is ranked as a four-star and a top-55 recruit nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and On3.
Edwards is currently on visits to UCLA and USC following a trip out to Eugene, Oregon, to meet with Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Ole Miss is set to host him on a visit June 20. Edwards also holds offers from Arizona State and Colorado from the Big 12, plus Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M in the SEC, among others.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Edwards also stars for the Grant Union High School boy's basketball team in Sacramento, California, though his recruitment seems more geared toward the gridiron. He's coming off earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors after finishing last season with 51 catches for 921 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Edwards is a former basketball player who really blew up as a sophomore on the gridiron," 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his evaluation of Edwards. "He’s long and athletic with high level body control. He put up big numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone."
Edwards certainly wouldn't be the first tight end byproduct of the hardwood to come through Kyle Whittingham's program. Caleb Lohner is the most recent example of a former basketball player who became a football star while at Utah, as the ex-BYU hooper carved out a path to the NFL following a four-year college basketball career with the Cougars and Baylor.
Utah's landed one commit in the 2027 class so far in three-star quarterback prospect Thaddeus Thatcher.