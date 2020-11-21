SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah vs. USC: Everything You Need To Know

Ryan Kostecka

The Pac-12 south division title still goes through Salt Lake City as Utah is set to open its 2020 college football season with a massive Pac-12 south showdown against No. 20 USC. 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Utah (0-0) vs. No. 20 USC (2-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 — 8:30 p.m. MST

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

image0

Broadcast Information
TV: ESPN
Play-By-Play: Dave Flemming
Analyst: Rod Gilmore
Sideline Reporter: Stormy Buonantony

Radio: KALL ESPN 700 AM
Play-By-Play: Bill Riley
Analyst: Scott Mitchell

Sirius: Channel 211
XM: 198
Internet: 960

Betting Line: Utah (+2.5) — Over/Under = 58

Series History
12-6 USC / The teams have split the last six meetings, while combining to win four of the past five Pac-12 south division titles.

Last year, the Utes lost 30-23 after running back Zack Moss went down with an injury in the opening half and failed to return. Utah still totaled 457 yards of total offense, running for 247 yards as Devin Brumfield finished with 10 carries for 63 yards.

Hufanga and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, who both return this season, combined for 28 tackles while Jackson finished with a sack and tackle for loss.

Utah's offensive line is expected to be a huge driving force leading the team on offense this season, returning three starters and a handful of others ready to emerge.
Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Utah Storyline
It's discovery time for the Utes as they've yet to play a game this season. Not only are they breaking in a new starting quarterback and running back, they must find a way to replace nine starters from one of the nation's top defenses last season.

What's astonishing that apart from having its first two games (vs. Arizona, @ UCLA) of the season canceled, the Pac-12 south division title still goes through Salt Lake City. If Utah is to win its four remaining games on the season, they will represent the south and face Oregon (most likely) in the conference title game.

But that's a long ways away as Utah must first be prepared for a talented USC team coming to town. Second half adjustments will be key in this one, and possible look for the weather to play a critical role.

Nov 14, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (29) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

USC Storyline
Are the Trojans "back"? That's the question that's been surrounding USC all offseason and through two games, they haven't lived up to the billing. Two extremely narrow victories that required the Trojans to score a touchdown in the final minute aren't exactly putting a lot of faith in them.

What USC needs is a statement game and they'll have that chance when taking on Utah Saturday night. The Utes, despite it being their first game and expected flaws, are often an extremely well-coached team and will provide the Trojans with their toughest test to date.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Players To Watch: Brant Kuithe, TE, JR; Britain Covey, WR, JR; Devin Lloyd, LB, JR; Clark Phillips III, CB, FR

USC Players To Watch: Talanoa Hufanga, S, JR; Drake Jackon, OLB, SO; Drake London, WR, SO; Jalen McKenzie, RT, JR

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a 21-yard touchdown pass for the winning score with 1:20 to play as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup To Watch: Utah's Redzone Defense vs. USC's Redzone Offense

Weather Forecast: 34 degrees and clear at kickoff. Five-percent chance of rain with winds expected at 3 mph out of the east

Prediction: This was an extremely tough game to predict as I'm bullish on Utah and I believe that this offseason has the opportunity to thrive. While the defense is young and inexperienced, it's without a doubt talented and you never know how somebody responds until they play a real game.

Combine all of that with the cold weather in which the Trojans can't prepare for and the way they've largely underperformed this season and the recipe for the upset is there. 

Sep 20, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Drake Jackson (99) tackles Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) resulting in a penalty during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

But overall, I'm not quite willing to bet on the Utes until they've played a game. If this where their second game of the season, I would take the Utes. But it's their first, and the growing pains and inexperience will be apparent. I think the offense does a great job and succeeds, but I believe the defense will not be able to hold USC on its final possession and the Trojans win another nail-biter.

USC 38 — Utah 34

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Utah Football And BYU Square Off On The Field This Season?

With news breaking on Monday that the Pac-12 will "take a look" at scheduling OOC games, and when combined with a few other factors, it's entirely possible the 101st Holy War happens in 2020

Ryan Kostecka

by

Abii

THREE THINGS: Utah Must Bend But Not Break On Defense Against USC

Despite playing in its season-opener this weekend against an undefeated USC squad ranked No 20, Utah hasn't lowered its expectations of taking home a Pac-12 south division title this year

Ryan Kostecka

Now Is The Time To Shine For Brant Kuithe And Britain Covey

Utah will need a big day from its offense if it wants to begin the 2020 college football season with a victory over USC, and it's widely believed that Brant Kuithe and Britain Covey will need to shine

Ryan Kostecka

Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Colorado And UCLA Big Risers

After coming from behind to win, both Oregon and USC retain the top two spots in the Pac-12 Power Rankings; Colorado continues to exceed expectations while UCLA throttled Cal

Ryan Kostecka

It's Discovery Time For Utah On Both Sides Of The Ball

Having to break in a new quarterback, running back and secondary, it makes sense that Utah may not have as high of expectations. But that's not the case, as there is belief the Utes can find themselves

Ryan Kostecka

USC Possesses The Talent To Be Special, But Has Underperformed Thus Far

After two last-second come-from-behind wins, USC sits atop the Pac-12 south division standings. But standing in its way is Utah, a team far better coached with more talent than the Trojans' first two opponents

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ryan_Kostecka

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 11

After wilting away in Denver for the past four seasons, former Utah running back Devontae Booker has been thriving in his backup role with the Las Vegas Raiders. He and Josh Jacobs are a true dynamic duo

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 10 Of The NFL Season?

In his first start in nearly two years, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith was pretty sensational for the Washington Football Team in their 30-27 loss to Detroit this past weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Picked To Finish Eighth In The Pac-12 Preseason Poll

One year after finishing in eighth place, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utah women's basketball team is predicted to finish eighth once again in the highly loaded Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Coach And His Wife To Star On Reality TV Show

Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah, his wife Jen and their two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar will be featured on Bravo Network's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which aires every Wednesday

Ryan Kostecka