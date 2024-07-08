Utah will face Miami in 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic
The 2027 college football season will commence with a highly anticipated showdown between the Utah Utes and the University of Miami Hurricanes. This inaugural matchup, dubbed the "Battle of the 'U' Sign," will take place during the Kickoff Classic over Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the specific date and time are yet to be confirmed, the excitement surrounding this game is already high.
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity, highlighting the national stage the game provides for the Utes. "This is a tremendous showcase for our football program and our university," Harlan said. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Las Vegas Bowl and ESPN Events in making this event possible, and he assured fans that Allegiant Stadium would once again be adorned in the Utes' red.
Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich echoed Harlan's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of playing a notable non-conference opponent in such a prestigious venue. Radakovich noted that this game offers Miami fans a unique chance to support their team in a world-class location.
The University of Miami's football program boasts a storied history with five national championships, the last of which was secured in 2001. Under the guidance of head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes are aiming to improve upon their 7-6 record from the 2023 season. Cristobal, who previously coached at Oregon, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Miami program.
On the other hand, Utah has a strong record at Allegiant Stadium, having won two Pac-12 Championships there in 2021 and 2022. Although they suffered a setback against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl last December, the Utes are optimistic about their future. They have been picked to win the Big 12 Conference in 2024, marking their debut season in the league.
John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, highlighted the uniqueness of this first-time matchup. He emphasized that games like these capture the attention of college football fans nationwide.
"We have a frequent visitor to our city in Utah playing a national brand like Miami for the first time ever at one of the world’s greatest football venues," Saccenti remarked.
The "Battle of the 'U'" symbolizes the meeting of the "U" of the West and the "U" of the South, set against the backdrop of Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.
The anticipation builds for this historic clash between the Utah Utes and the Miami Hurricanes. This game promises to be a thrilling start to the college football season, showcasing top-tier talent and school pride in an electrifying environment.