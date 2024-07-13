Utes in the NFL: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson sees Caleb Williams in a different light
Jaylon Johnson sees Caleb Williams in a different light. The former Utah Utes standout and now a key cornerback for the Chicago Bears, offered insight about his new quarterback during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.
During the interview, Johnson was asked about Williams’ adjustment to the team and whether the young player had shown humility. He dispelled any negative perceptions about Williams, attributing them to media narratives.
"(Williams) is not like that," Johnson said. "It's something that the media put on him from the outside looking in."
He took his remarks further with the contrast between public perception and his firsthand experience. His interactions with Williams highlighted his genuine nature. "Actually being around him, talking to him, seeing him with his family... he's not like that," Johnson said. "It's kind of a weird situation to be able to see him in person and think, what was everyone talking about? He fits in perfectly."
Johnson defended him again while on the NFL Network's The Insiders on Thursday.
"I think for me, he is just different, he stands out," Johnson said. "I think his arm talent stands out. His maturity stands out. Just the way he carries himself stands out. Just the way he wants to soak up and be a sponge, I think definitely stands out. I think just a guy like him has every opportunity to come in and be cocky, be a certain way, but nah, he's humble, he's grounded, he knows the work that he's put in, he knows who he is as a man, and he just comes in and handles business. And everybody in the locker room and everybody in the building respects who he is and respects what he's been able to come in here and do. I'm just looking forward to the future."
Johnson's endorsement of Williams carries significant weight. His positive comments reflect a sense of optimism and readiness for the upcoming season in Chicago. The former Heisman winner was initially shunned by Johnson, saying he needs to leave the "Hollywood" stuff away at home.
For Utah fans, Johnson's words are particularly meaningful. They watched his rise to prominence and are now eager to see how he continues to excel. As the season approaches, both Johnson and Williams will be under the spotlight, with analysts keenly observing their impact on the Bears' fortunes. Johnson's glowing assessment of Williams not only boosts team morale but also sets the stage for an exciting NFL season ahead.