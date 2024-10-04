Utes in the NFL: Bills safety Cole Bishop likely to get first career start vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop is poised to make his first career NFL start this week, exemplifying the team's "Next Man Up" mentality on defense. Bishop, a second-round pick (60th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a standout at the University of Utah, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. His hard-hitting style and ability to read the field quickly made him a highly coveted prospect, and now, he's set to step into a crucial role for Buffalo.
With injuries plaguing the Bills’ secondary, Bishop’s debut as a starter comes at a pivotal time. The rookie has been impressive in practice, earning the trust of his coaches and teammates. Head coach Sean McDermott has emphasized the importance of depth on the defense, and Bishop’s readiness to step in reflects the Bills’ commitment to having every player prepared for their moment.
Buffalo's defense has been a key factor in their success over recent seasons, known for its ability to adjust and continue playing at a high level despite personnel changes. Bishop's ability to cover deep, play in the box, and contribute in run support makes him a versatile asset for the Bills. Facing off against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, Bishop will have a chance to showcase his talent on a national stage.
This game will be an opportunity for Bishop to solidify his role on the defense, as he looks to make an immediate impact in both pass coverage and run defense. His progression will be closely watched, but his background as a leader at Utah and his natural football instincts suggest he's ready for the challenge.