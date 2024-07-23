Utes in the NFL: Zack Moss excited for new opportunity in Cincinnati
Former Utah running back Zack Moss recently discussed his transition from the Indianapolis Colts to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Moss, who played 22 games with the Colts over the past two seasons, has now signed a two-year contract with the Bengals. Reflecting on his time in Indianapolis, Moss expressed deep appreciation for the team and the city, highlighting the positive impact it had on his early career. “It was great,” Moss shared.
“Definitely the best run I’ve had on and off the field, Moss told KSL Sports Zone. "Teammates, coaching staff, just all of it was really good. I love all the people there. Now I’m looking forward to bringing that same energy to Cincinnati.”
The Bengals, who faced significant injuries in 2024, are eager to revamp their backfield. With Joe Mixon departing and quarterback Joe Burrow returning, Cincinnati anticipates a fresh start for the upcoming season. Moss is enthusiastic about his new opportunity. “I’m super excited to be in Cincinnati. Another opportunity to play this game at a high level.”
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson sees Caleb Williams in a different light
After being traded mid-season in 2022, Moss had to quickly adapt to the Colts. Now, with a full offseason to acclimate to Cincinnati's system, he is poised to contribute to a team with championship aspirations.
Moss's professional journey has been a testament to resilience and adaptability. He remarked, “I’ve always been a person that hasn’t had expectations. I understand that life has a bunch of ups and downs and you have to figure out a way to navigate through that. It’s been a blessing.”
Before his NFL career, Moss was a record-setting player at the University of Utah. He holds multiple school records, including most career 100-yard rushing games, rushing touchdowns, and total touchdowns.
Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Moss made an immediate impact as a rookie. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his talent and determination, traits he plans to bring to his new role with the Bengals.