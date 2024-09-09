Utes in the NFL: Zack Moss scores first touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals
Zack Moss made an impactful debut for the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter against their opening opponent.
With just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, Moss took a handoff from quarterback Joe Burrow and powered straight up the middle, breaking through the defense to put the Bengals on the scoreboard. This play marked a turning point for the Bengals' offense, which had struggled to gain momentum for much of the game, accumulating only 182 total yards by the time of Moss’s score.
Moss, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cincinnati in March, has taken on the lead running back role following Joe Mixon's departure. Moss's arrival in Cincinnati comes after a challenging stint with the Indianapolis Colts, where he experienced his first losing season in 2022 as the team finished 4-12-1.
However, Moss and the Colts rebounded the following year, narrowly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Now with the Bengals, Moss looks to be a pivotal figure in the backfield, bringing both his on-field talent and leadership qualities to a team aiming for postseason success.
Moss rushed for 44 yards on nine carries, demonstrating his ability to make significant plays in key moments. His first touchdown as a Bengal not only highlighted his role in the offense but also signaled the potential impact he could have throughout the season. Running backs coach Justin Hill played a crucial role in bringing Moss to Cincinnati, valuing his contributions both on and off the field.
As the Bengals seek just their second season-opening win under head coach Zac Taylor, Moss’s performance could be a critical factor in setting the tone for the rest of the season.