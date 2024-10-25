Utes top priority revolves around building up Isaac Wilson
As the Utah Utes transition to interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, his top priority is building an offensive scheme that will allow freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson to thrive. Bajakian brings nearly three decades of coaching experience, and his immediate focus is creating an environment where Wilson's strengths can shine, all while maintaining the Utes' competitive edge. Bajakian's approach emphasizes fundamentals—effort, physicality, passion, and energy. He believes that focusing on these core elements will pave the way for any necessary adjustments to the offensive system.
"For us, we're going to emphasize doing the little things, from our effort to our physicality to trying to change things with our passion and energy. We'll address the scheme and all that as we go," Bajakian noted. This approach suggests that while scheme changes will happen, they will be secondary to fostering the right mentality and work ethic within the team. Bajakian understands that the current system has its strengths, but his role will involve tweaking and refining it rather than overhauling the entire offensive playbook. This measured strategy should help create continuity for Wilson, while also incorporating subtle changes that will maximize his potential.
Wilson, a smart and driven player with notable arm talent and athleticism, has shown flashes of promise as a freshman. Bajakian recognizes this, highlighting that while Wilson is still learning the nuances of college football, his raw ability makes him a key piece of the offense. "He's a smart player, he's driven, he's dedicated, he works really hard... As a freshman, he's still learning but I'm 50 years old and have been coaching for 29 years and I'm still learning," Bajakian explained. He has expressed his confidence in Wilson’s passion and toughness, both qualities that can be leveraged in the Utes’ offense.
Bajakian's game plan will be to tailor the offensive strategy to Wilson’s strengths, playing to his arm talent and athletic ability while allowing him to grow at his own pace. Bajakian’s emphasis on nurturing players reflects his understanding that building confidence in a young quarterback is critical to long-term success. As the Utes prepare to face Houston, Bajakian's goal is not only to win but to create an environment where Wilson—and the entire offense—can thrive.