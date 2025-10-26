What Deion Sanders said after Utah pummeled Colorado with big night on the ground
On one sideline, Utah looked like a well-oiled machine and ready to move past a disappointing loss to its in-state rival the week prior.
On the other resided a Colorado squad that played with the exact opposite sense of urgency and preparedness one might expect from a team coming off a bye week, and hoping to build off the momentum it gained from its first league win two weeks ago.
The end result: a lopsided victory for the Utes and subsequently the widest margin of defeat for the Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as the program's head coach.
Led by an impressive outing from freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, Utah pummeled Colorado with 422 rushing yards — the second-most in the Kyle Whittingham era — and put together a stifling performance defensively to hold the visitors to just 140 total yards of offense — the fewest in Sanders' three seasons at the helm — to come away with a 53-7 win at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
Here's what Sanders had to say about his team's loss following the game.
On the total yardage discrepancy
"This is probably the worst beating I've ever had, except for when my momma whooped me as a kid. [Allowing] 422 yards rushing ain't winning. You're not winning [allowing] 300 yards. You're not winning [allowing] 250 — you're not winning. It is not capable. [Colorado's] total offense: 140 yards; you're not winning, They had 587 yards of total offense. You're not winning with that.
"Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked point; you're not winning. So all three phases, we got our butts kicked."
On why Colorado appeared unprepared coming off a bye week
"The way we practiced, the way we prepared; there's no way that should've happened. There's no way the physicalness that we exuded all week long; there's no way."
"The thing we were consistent in is, I guess, penalties. Two for 15 yards. I'm proud of that. It's about the only thing I'm proud of."
On what separates Utah from Colorado
"Stability in certain areas. The thing about it: those areas show up and they show glimpses of success. Sometimes you just are dumbfounded, man, you just look at this thing and like, wow, what happened? There's no way that should happen."
On what he told his team at halftime
"I don't remember, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't pleasant; wasn't pleasant at all, probably challenging them. I'm sorry, I don't recall, but I most likely challenged them and identified them as a group to stand up and step up and, you know, all this 'Ya, ya,' and all this want to look good, and all this stuff. It don't work unless you're balling."
"We in that kind of generation right now. Everybody want to look good and they want to get paid. You got to ball. You got to play. That constitute that. And we got to figure this out, like, now."