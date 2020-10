When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 6

There was speculation last week that Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss would return in time for their showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately the former Utah star was unable to go as the toe injury he suffered in week two of the season kept lingering.

But now after practicing fully on Thursday and Friday with no issues afterwards, all signs appear a go for Moss on Monday when they Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season last week.

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills running back

Moss' return is just one in a highlights of former Utah players who are raring to go this week. Altogether, there are

The starters are...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Brian Allen, DB — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts



11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Indianapolis (3-2) vs. Cincinatti (1-3-1) / CBS — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*New England (2-2) vs. Denver (1-3) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

*New York Giants (0-5) vs. Washington (1-4) — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

Alex Smith, Washington Football quarterback

*Carolina (3-2) vs. Chicago (4-1) / FOX — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

*Jacksonville (1-4) vs. Detroit (1-3) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Miami (2-3) vs. New York Jets (0-5) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*San Francisco (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-1) / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Brian Allen, CB, San Francisco; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, Los Angeles Rams safety

3 p.m. MST (Monday)

*Buffalo (4-1) vs. Kansas City (4-1) / FOX-NFL — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*Dallas (2-3) vs. Arizona (3-2) / ESPN — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

