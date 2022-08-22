Yes, there is room for Jaylon Glover in Utah's run game

With the 2022 football season just days away, the Utes are settling into their final preparations and have turned their attention towards Florida. As plenty of seasoned veterans will be leading them to what should be another Pac-12 Championship and possibly an appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Utes will also rely on some freshmen talent in order to get there.

So while names like Lander Barton, Justin Medlock and Tao Johnson have been mentioned as likely contributors, some have been questioning whether or not Jaylon Glover will see reps for the Utes. The simple answer? Yes, and here is why.

Before Utah

Jaylon Glover Recruiting Photo.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Jaylon Glover is a runaway train of offense with all gas and no breaks. In his four high school seasons, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

What makes Glover truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover is a quick, shifty and elusive back who packs a significant punch and has the ability to bounce off of defenders, allowing him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes. He's also known for devastating cuts, making him a menace in the open field and nearly impossible to track down once he's loose.

Spring Ball

Jaylon Glover, Quinton Ganther, Utah Spring Camp.

During the spring, Glover was one of the hottest topics during camp. Over and over, Glover was mentioned by just about every coach and earned the respect of his teammates. Even Head Coach Kyle Whittingham praised the freshman back and shared insight on his future with the program.

“Without a doubt. He is very mature and doesn't act like a kid that should still be in high school. He has a tremendous work ethic and he is organized in all facets of his life. He has things laid out the way he wants them with his goals and he is a guy that we think will be very important for us,” Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Having watched Glover closely during multiple practices and scrimmages during spring, this kid is the real deal. He looks 100% confident and comfortable in his position and shows zero signs of hesitation or uncertainty.

During the spring game, Glover looked completely in his element, finishing with 36 yards on five carries (7.2 average). While those aren't numbers that jump off the page, his performance spoke for itself and gave fans just a taste of what he's capable of.

Additionally, according to multiple sources, Glover was right in the conversation for RB2 and had blown the coaches away after his performance in spring camp.

Fall Camp

Jaylon Glover, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

While Glover wasn't as much of a conversation during fall camp as he was during the spring, there were a lot of other new faces and several other more pressing matters than determining what his contributions for the season will be. But as long as Glover has built off of what he did in the spring, he should still be right in the mix for RB2 and will see a solid amount of reps this season.

In an episode of his exclusive podcast, "All Aboard the J-Train", Utah running back Jaylon Glover was asked about his goals for the 2022 season. Despite being just a freshman and stepping into his first season at the collegiate level, Glover responded with some high aspirations.

"I wanna go for one thousand yards. That's my goal, I've set it high. And I want to get in that box at least eight to ten times," Glover said.

Is it possible for Glover to reach 1,000 yards? Yes. Is it likely? Probably not. However, despite the position group overflowing with talent and what should be a big year for Thomas, last season TJ Pledger rushed for 708 yards and six touchdowns behind him. Someone has to replace those reps and my money is on Glover.

So the question isn't whether or not there's room for Glover, but more so how quickly he'll adjust and get up to speed at the collegiate level. Personally, I don't anticipate that taking very long and once he's adjusted, watch out, because this young freshman is about take a lot of people by surprise.

