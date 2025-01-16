No. 4 Utah set to face Iowa State in first Big 12 gymnastics battle
The Utah Gymnastics team is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday in their first Big 12 meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. This event marks a significant milestone as it is Utah's second home meet in the program's 50th season. Scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, with introductions at 8:45 p.m., the meet will be broadcast live on ESPN+, featuring Jim Watson and Alisa Mowe.
Last week, Utah faced its toughest early-season challenge at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, competing against top-ranked Oklahoma, second-ranked LSU, and sixth-ranked Cal. Despite finishing fourth with a season-high score of 196.800, the Red Rocks showcased notable performances. Grace McCallum shared the top score on bars with a 9.975, and freshman Avery Neff delivered a breakout performance with a 9.925 on vault and two 9.90s on floor and beam.
In their season opener against Utah State, the Red Rocks swept top honors with a score of 196.775, led by standout performances from gymnasts like Makenna Smith and Ashley Glynn. Through two weeks, Utah remains ranked No. 4 nationally and is within the top 12 in all events, including third on beam and fourth on bars. Individually, Grace McCallum, Avery Neff, Camie Winger, and Makenna Smith are ranked among the nation's top 25 in various events.
The Red Rocks, a perennial powerhouse, came into the season ranked fifth in the WCGA Preseason Poll. They also boast a roster featuring five All-Americans and return 16 routines from last year's NCAA third-place team. Head coach Carly Dockendorf, now in her second season, made history in her debut year by leading Utah to the NCAA Final Four, achieving the best-ever finish by a first-year head coach.
Adding to the team's depth and expertise, Utah welcomed assistant coach Mike Hunger and legendary alum Maile O’Keefe to the staff. O’Keefe, a four-time NCAA champion, brings invaluable experience to her new role. The Red Rocks also continue to shine at home, where 80 of their 110 all-time perfect 10.0 scores have been achieved.
After hosting Iowa State, Utah will compete in the Best of Utah meet on Jan. 20, taking on BYU, Southern Utah, and Utah State at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.