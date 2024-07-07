2025 three-star receiver Tavian McNair commits to Utah
Utah added another talented player to the 2025 recruiting class on Saturday. Tavian McNair announced he would be Salt Lake City bound next year. The three-star receiver from Corona (Calif.) continues to build his resume before his senior year. He's now the the 12th pledge from their group of June visitors, and the fourteenth overall addition to the future class.
McNair has been a key target for Utah this recruiting cycle, making multiple trips to SLC and had an official visit with the program a couple of weeks ago. Alvis Whitted has established a strong relationship with McNair, and the visit allowed the offensive staff ample time to discuss the future of the Utah offense and McNair's role in it. McNair made his commitment public via Instagram.
With nearly 20 offers from programs like Georgia, Florida State, and Oregon, McNair's recruitment eventually centered around the western region. Securing McNair's commitment represents a significant win for the Kyle Whittingham and the Utes on the recruiting trail.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, McNair possesses the athleticism to be a dangerous receiving threat. His speed allows him to push vertically, and his change of direction in route running creates opportunities underneath. Additionally, his good ball skills round out his skill set, making him a promising prospect for the next level.
McNair is currently rated a high three-star prospect by 247Sports with an 88 rating, ranking as the No. 78 receiver in the 2025 class. A solid season this year could make him a solid four-star before joining the Utes.
With his commitment, McNair becomes the the fourth on offensive recruit, joining quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Drew Clemens, and offensive lineman Soren Shinofield. With the early pledges, Utah is off to a strong start this recruiting cycle, riding a wave of momentum.