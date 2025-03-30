Baseball Game Preview: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt, Game Three
No. 14 Vanderbilt is in grave danger of being swept in a three-game series on its home field against No. 2 Arkansas after losing Friday’s game 9-0 and Saturday’s game 6-4 in 10 innings.
Considering the Razorbacks’ rankings in college baseball top 25 rankings, the Commodores losing the series isn’t that surprising. But a sweep would be surprising, especially if Sunday’s game is as close on Saturday’s game. Vanderbilt had entered the weekend with a 16-0 record at Hawkins Field and a pitching staff that was among the nation’s best at getting strikeouts (going against a team averages nearly eight strikeouts per game).
That home field advantage didn’t help overcome Zach Root’s dominant performance Friday for Arkansas and even with 18 strikeouts by Vanderbilt pitchers, the Razorbacks have hit five home runs in two games. Basically, Arkansas and Vanderbilt have done what they’re best at, but the Razorbacks have been better in those areas.
A loss Sunday won’t ruin the Commodores’ season. They won’t fall out of the top 25 rankings nor will they be removed from NCAA Tournament projections. Vanderbilt will probably fall out of the top 16 (meaning it wouldn’t host a regional tournament), but there’s plenty of time for that to change back.
This is the SEC after all. And things just mean more.
The Commodores and Razorbacks will conclude their weekend series at 1 p.m. Saturday on SECN+. Here’s everything to know ahead of this afternoon’s game between the Commodores and Razorbacks:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Lineup
- Charles Davalan, LF
- Wehiwa Aloy, SS
- Logan Maxwell, RF
- Khuio Aloy, DH
- Brent Iredale, 3B
- Cam Kozeal, 1B
- Ryder Helfrick, C
- Nolan Souza, 2B
- Justin Thomas Jr., CF
Pitching Matchup
LHP Landon Beidelchies (3-0, 3.76 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 K, 7 BB, .265 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 9.1 IP, 21 K, 2 BB, .182 b/avg.)
Injury Report
No changes for Vanderbilt in Sunday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report with RHP England Bryan the only player listed on the report (out). Arkansas added one name to its report after Saturday’s game. LHP Parker Coii was listed as out for Sunday’s game.
Weather Report
AccuWeather’s forecast for gametime Sunday is similar to yesterday’s forecast, minus the sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with strong winds of 16 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There’s also a 32 percent chance of rain and 90 percent cloud cover in the sky.
How to Watch
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-3, 7-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-7, 4-4 SEC)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: StatBroadcast