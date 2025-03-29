No. 2 Arkansas Tops No. 14 Vanderbilt in Extra Innings
Cam Kozeal’s return to Nashville is going as well as any fictional story could’ve made it.
Less than 24 hours after hitting two runs and driving in five runs against his former team, Kozeal hit another home run and put down a sacrifice bunt in the 10th inning that extend the Razorbacks’ lead and continued the inning. The three runs Arkansas scored in the extra inning were enough to secure the series win against Vanderbilt, who scored one run in the final inning to make the score 6-4.
Kozeal got the scoring started Saturday with a two-run home run to left centerfield off of Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher Cody Bowker. Vanderbilt would work to tie the game with one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings on RBI singles by Rustan Rigdon and Mac Rose.
Arkansas retook the lead on a solo home run by Justin Thomas Jr., but Jonathan Vastine was able to work his way around the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game again. That’s how the score would remain until extra innings when the Razorbacks scored three runs to win Saturday’s game.
Vanderbilt pitcher Miller Green suffered the loss with three runs (two earned) on two hits, a wild pitch and a pair of strikeouts. Jimenez got the win for Arkansas in 3.1 innings of work and allowed one run on three hits and four strikeouts.
Vanderbilt and Arkansas will meet in Sunday’s rubber match at 1 p.m. on SECN+. LHP Landon Beidelchies (3-0, 3.76 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 K, 7 BB, .265 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 9.1 IP, 21 K, 2 BB, .182 b/avg.).