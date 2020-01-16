Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Individual tickets are available for $10 while three-day passes, featuring all six games, are available for $30. The second-annual event, which takes place at Salt River Fields, will see the second-ranked Commodores face No. 13 Michigan (Feb. 14), UConn (Feb. 15) and Cal Poly (Feb. 16). First pitch for the opening two games is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT while the finale gets underway at 3 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season.

The tilt against Michigan marks the first College World Series finals rematch on opening day since 1991 in college baseball history. The two teams also met in the fall at Hawkins Field as part of the David Williams Fall Classic. Vanderbilt and UConn will meet for the first time since 2005. The Commodores have never faced Cal Poly.

Vanderbilt took 2-of-3 at the MLB4 Tournament a season ago. The Commodores batted .330 as a team at the event including plating a combined 29 runs during the first two games as part of a 15-9 win against Virginia and 14-9 victory against No. 25 Cal State Fullerton.

Other Commodore baseball notables: