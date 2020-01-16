Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14
Greg Arias
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
Individual tickets are available for $10 while three-day passes, featuring all six games, are available for $30. The second-annual event, which takes place at Salt River Fields, will see the second-ranked Commodores face No. 13 Michigan (Feb. 14), UConn (Feb. 15) and Cal Poly (Feb. 16). First pitch for the opening two games is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT while the finale gets underway at 3 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season.
The tilt against Michigan marks the first College World Series finals rematch on opening day since 1991 in college baseball history. The two teams also met in the fall at Hawkins Field as part of the David Williams Fall Classic. Vanderbilt and UConn will meet for the first time since 2005. The Commodores have never faced Cal Poly.
Vanderbilt took 2-of-3 at the MLB4 Tournament a season ago. The Commodores batted .330 as a team at the event including plating a combined 29 runs during the first two games as part of a 15-9 win against Virginia and 14-9 victory against No. 25 Cal State Fullerton.
Other Commodore baseball notables:
- Vanderbilt enters the season ranked second nationally according to D1Baseball. The Commodores are among nine SEC programs in the Top 25, including three of the top five and six of Top 10.
- D1Baseball also recently recognized the Commodores for their success over the past decade. Vanderbilt was named the SEC’s program of the decade while the 2019 squad was recognized as being the league’s best team. Head coach Tim Corbin was recognized alongside Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan as coach of the decade while Dansby Swanson and Carson Fulmer were part of the all-decade team.
- A limited number of mini plans are now available to catch the Commodores at Hawkins Field this spring. Each plan includes six nonconference games, two weekend contests, four midweek matchups and five SEC tilts.