Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Scottsdale, Az.- A throwing error by freshman shortstop Sterling Hayes in the bottom of the ninth allowed Cal-Poly to score the winning run an a sacrifice fly to take a 9-8 victory and drop the Vanderbilt Commodores to 1-2 just three games into the 2020 season.

Hayes came in late in the game replacing Cooper Davis and was battling a tough sun in the early evening in the desert. His error was one of four committed by Vanderbilt in the game.

Earlier in the eighth inning Harrison Ray delivered a three-run home run to left field off Cal-Poly reliever Kyle Scott to tie the game, then one inning later Will DUff's sacrifice fly scores Austin Martin from third with the go-ahead run in what appeared to be a thrilling 8-7 comeback for the defending national champions.

Just when you thought the Commodores had a win, the Mustangs mounted their own comeback to tie the game

Harrison Ray delivered a three-run home run to left field off Cal-Poly reliever Kyle Scott to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning. Just one inning later Will DUff's sacrifice fly scores Austin Martin from third with the go-ahead run in a thrilling 8-7 comeback for the defending national champions.

Jake Eder started the game for the Commodores and looked good through the first inning, but after that things went downhill fast for the Vanderbilt Commodores junior pitcher. After a scoreless first, the next 2.1 innings were a nightmare for Eder and his teammates.

Cal-Poly scores single runs in the second, third and fourth innings, chasing Eder who finished the day throwing 73 total pitched in just 3.1 innings of work. He allowed 4 hits, three runs, all earned while walking three, striking out three and hitting one of the 19 batters he faced. His ERA after his first outing of the season stands at a whopping 8.10.

As if that wasn't enough for head coach Tim Corbin and Scott Brown, reliever Chris McElvain had a similarly tough first game of his season.

McElvain entered the game with one out in the fourth and pitched 2.1 innings in relief. His stat line was none better, allowing four runs, all earned on four hits, two walks, no strikeouts, and three wild pitches to the 13 batters he faced. while throwing just 53 pitches.

Tyler Brown, who came on to close the game with the Commodores leading 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth, took the loss, his second of the season and second in as many games on the weekend.

The Commodores return home to face South Alabama on Tuesday in a 4:30 first pitch at Hawkins Field.