Three Commodores Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three Vanderbilt student-athletes have been recognized as Collegiate Baseball All-Americans, including first-team selection Austin Martin, the publication announced this week.

The selections come during a season shortened by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Vanderbilt played 18 nonconference contests, finishing 13-5. The Commodores defeated Toledo 11-2 in the season finale March 11 at Hawkins Field.

Martin, who paced Vanderbilt in average (.377), on-base percentage (.507), and slugging (.660), is among 17 individuals recognized on the first team. The junior utility man reached base in 15 of 16 games played and produced eight multi-hit games. He was tabbed preseason first-team all-SEC.

Right-hander Mason Hickman was recognized on the second team after going 2-0 and ranking second in the SEC for ERA (0.48) and WHIP (0.59). The junior limited opponents to a .131 batting average, striking out a career-best 12 batters vs. Illinois-Chicago (February 21) before adding 11 against Hawaii (February 28).

Fellow right-hander Jack Leiter was tabbed a freshman All-American after finishing 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in four games, including three starts. Leiter, who held opponents to a .098 average, did not allow a run in his first three appearances, including five scoreless innings alongside 12 strikeouts vs. South Alabama (February 18).

NOTE: Above content provided by Vanderbilt Baseball press release.

More stats for Vanderbilt pitching in 2020 include:

Hickman allowed just one run during his 18.2 innings of work in producing his 0.48 era.

Ethan Smith (3-0), though not named to the All-American team, led Vanderbilt in wins and registered a 1.42 ERA.

Vanderbilt pitching was among the best in the country to start the season. The staff led the nation with a 1.84 ERA and was third in hits allowed per nine innings (5.51).

Commodore starters went 10-3 with a 1.89 ERA while limiting opponents to a .167 average. In 90.1 innings, the group registered a 127-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. At home, starters went 9-1 with a 1.44 ERA in 62.1 innings.

NOTE: Stats provided by the Southeastern Conference.

