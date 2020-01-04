Corbin Inducted Into ABCA Baseball Hall OF Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin was one of six individuals inducted in the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as the class of 2020 on Friday night as part of the 76th annual ABCA/Diamond Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at the Gaylord Opryland.

Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the hall of fame began in 1966. Corbin was joined by John Casey (Tufts), Wayne King, Jr. (Joliet), Mike Kinnison (Delta State), Mike Metheny (Southeastern Oklahoma State) and Dennis Rogers (Riverside City).

Corbin will begin his 18th season at the helm of the Commodores this spring. The three-time SEC coach of the year has guided Vanderbilt to four College World Series appearances including three trips to the finals and a pair of national titles.

The Commodores, who set an SEC record with 59 victories a season ago, have qualified for 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the super regionals in eight of the last 10 seasons. Since Corbin’s arrival, 48 student-athletes have been All-America.

In the summer of 2006, Corbin managed the USA Baseball National Team to a 28-2-1 record, culminating with a gold medal finish at the International University Sports Federation World University Championship in Havana, Cuba. The .919 winning percentage set a national team high and garnered special recognition by the United States Olympic Committee.