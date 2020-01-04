VandyMaven
Corbin Inducted Into ABCA Baseball Hall OF Fame

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin was one of six individuals inducted in the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as the class of 2020 on Friday night as part of the 76th annual ABCA/Diamond Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at the Gaylord Opryland.

Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the hall of fame began in 1966. Corbin was joined by John Casey (Tufts), Wayne King, Jr. (Joliet), Mike Kinnison (Delta State), Mike Metheny (Southeastern Oklahoma State) and Dennis Rogers (Riverside City).

Corbin will begin his 18th season at the helm of the Commodores this spring. The three-time SEC coach of the year has guided Vanderbilt to four College World Series appearances including three trips to the finals and a pair of national titles.

The Commodores, who set an SEC record with 59 victories a season ago, have qualified for 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the super regionals in eight of the last 10 seasons. Since Corbin’s arrival, 48 student-athletes have been All-America.

In the summer of 2006, Corbin managed the USA Baseball National Team to a 28-2-1 record, culminating with a gold medal finish at the International University Sports Federation World University Championship in Havana, Cuba. The .919 winning percentage set a national team high and garnered special recognition by the United States Olympic Committee.

Baseball

Vanderbilt Quick Hitters: SMU Mustangs Edition

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the SMU Mustangs tonight at Memorial Gym in an 8 pm tipoff.

Vanderbilt Ends Non-Conference Schedule Tonight, Hosting SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will play their final non-conference game of the season tonight when they welcome the SMU Mustangs to Memorial Gym. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

Greg Arias

Another day, another assistant football coaching change coming for the Commodores as cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown has reportedly left the staff.

Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team won their 11th game of the season and first of the new decade on Thursday night, blowing out Auburn 77-55 at Memorial Gym in their SEC opener.

Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores wone's basketball team are off to a 10-3 start, having won their last five games. They open conference play tonight, hosting Auburn at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Football Adds Another Player To Roster

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason and his staff have received another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, this in the form of a preferred walk-on.

Vanderbilt Defense Down Stretch Key In Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores held on down the stretch to grab their eighth win of the season, defeating the visiting Davidson WIldcats 76-71.

Free Throw Struggles Continue For Vanderbilt Despite Season High

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores set a single-game season-high in made free throws against Davidson, but misses almost prove costly.

Report: Vanderbilt Close To Deal To Hire Ne Offensive Coordinator

Greg Arias

A report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel indicated that Vanderbilt is close to completing a deal to hire their next offensive coordinator.

Commodores Hold On, Close Decade With 76-71 Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores hung on down the stretch, despite going the final 13:09 of the game without a made field goal in a 76-71 win over the visiting Davidson Wildcats.