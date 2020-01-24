CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Corbin Still Deciding on Where to Play Austin Martin This Season for Commodores

Greg Arias

When the Vanderbilt Commodores begin the 2020 baseball season Feb. 14, in a rematch of last year's national championship series against Michigan, star player Austin Martin could take the field at any number of positions for head coach Tim Corbin.

Martin began the 2019 season at second base but transitioned to third where he spent the majority of the team's historic championship run, but he might not be the starting third baseman this time around. 

Because of his versatility and athletic abilities, Martin could find himself at third, short, second or even in the center field. 

It's a nice luxury to have for Corbin and his staff to not only have one of the five best players in the nation but one who is capable of filling any of the most glaring needs on the field defensively as well.     

Regardless of where Martin plays defensively, his offensive production will be key for the Commodores this season as they look to new players to develop and fill the roles of those who have departed from last season.  

The Commodores will begin the season ranked number one or number two nationally depending on which publication you follow, and they will undoubtedly have a target on their back heading into the season as the defending national champions. 

It's better to be the hunted as defending champs that the hunters and it's a position that this program embraces.    

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin on his Positon and Other Things Baseball

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin enters the season ranked as one of the top players in the nation, and what position he will play this season is anyone's guess at this time. He talked with media on Friday as the Commodores open baseball practice in preparation for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Begin Practice As Season Is Almost Here

The defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team officially began practice on Friday as their season begins on Feb. 14 against Michigan.

Greg Arias

Clemson Transfer Quarterback Chase Brice has Spoken With Vanderbilt

Chase Brice, the former Clemson Tigers quarterback who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal has spoken with Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Former Commodores, Current Patriot Player Arrested for Drug Possession

Nashville native and former Vanderbilt and current New England Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams has been arrested on drug possession charges in Cumberland Co. Tn.

Greg Arias

Commodores Improving Under Stackhouse Despite Mounting Losses

If you pay attention to more than wins and losses you can see that this Vanderbilt Commodores team is improving, though not where they need to most right now.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Fans, This Technical's for You

Jerry Stackhouse was given the first technical foul of his career at Vanderbilt late in Wednesday nights loss to Alabama. Now maybe some fans can now "chill out" on his sideline demeanor.

Greg Arias

Another Second Half Collapse Dooms Commodores In 77-62 Loss To Alabama

It was close at halftime, but the Vanderbilt Commodores could not sustain it through the second half, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 77-62.

Greg Arias

The fight between Kansas and Kansas State basketball last night was ugly and there's no place for that in any sport- ok if you kine the hockey fights- but certainly at the college level. KU coach Bill…

Greg Arias

Stackhouse "Revamp What We Have And Figure Out A Way To Get A Win"

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basletball team is in desperate need of a win, especially in SEC play as their losing streak has reach 23 consecutive games, with four of those coming this season under new head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt MBB coach jerry Stackhouse on the message to the team during a tough time. https://twitter.com/VandyMBB/status/1219812970668142592?s=20

Greg Arias