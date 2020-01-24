Corbin Still Deciding on Where to Play Austin Martin This Season for Commodores

When the Vanderbilt Commodores begin the 2020 baseball season Feb. 14, in a rematch of last year's national championship series against Michigan, star player Austin Martin could take the field at any number of positions for head coach Tim Corbin.

Martin began the 2019 season at second base but transitioned to third where he spent the majority of the team's historic championship run, but he might not be the starting third baseman this time around.

Because of his versatility and athletic abilities, Martin could find himself at third, short, second or even in the center field.

It's a nice luxury to have for Corbin and his staff to not only have one of the five best players in the nation but one who is capable of filling any of the most glaring needs on the field defensively as well.

Regardless of where Martin plays defensively, his offensive production will be key for the Commodores this season as they look to new players to develop and fill the roles of those who have departed from last season.

The Commodores will begin the season ranked number one or number two nationally depending on which publication you follow, and they will undoubtedly have a target on their back heading into the season as the defending national champions.

It's better to be the hunted as defending champs that the hunters and it's a position that this program embraces.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven