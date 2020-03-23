Coronavirus and Sports: Time of the Essence for MLB
Greg Arias
In the latest Coronavirus + Sports podcast: MLB. @lmechegaray chats with Tom Verducci to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and how it has affected America's favorite pastime, as it was just about to start its 2020 season. Subscribe, rate and review:
How to listen.
+ Twitter: https://link.chtbl.com/coronavirus-sports?sid=twitter
+ IG: https://link.chtbl.com/coronavirus-sports?sid=ig
+ FB: https://link.chtbl.com/coronavirus-sports?sid=fb
Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven