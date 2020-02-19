Freshman Pitchers Combine For 19 Ks and Shutout In Home Opener

The Vanderbilt Commodores hosted the South Alabama Jaguars at Hawkins Field for the 2020 home opener. Jack Leiter started on the mound for the Commodores.

It would be the Commodores who would draw first blood on a Ty Duvall Two RBI single into center field in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Cooper Davis and Austin Martin.

The scoring would slow down for the Commodores, but Jack Leiter would not. Leiter would have 12 strikeouts through five innings with no hits. Leiter would not come back out to pitch in the 6th.

Thomas Schultz would take over the mound for the Commodores and would throw three straight strikeouts to end the top of the 6th.

The Commodore pitching staff would remain hitless until an Ethan Wilson single in the top of the 7th.

The score had still not changed through seven innings until Ty Duvall reached the home plate to make it a 3 - 0 Vanderbilt lead.

Going into the top of the 9th, the Commodores had only seven hits, and the Jaguars had one-base hit.

Jack Leiter would get the win with Thomas Schultz picking up the save. The two freshman pitchers would combine for 19 strikeouts and a shutout against the South Alabama Jaguars.

It's fair to say that Tim Corbin has a strong young rotation.

Vanderbilt defeats South Alabama with a score of 3 - 0. Vanderbilt moves to 2-2 on the season and South Alabama moves to 2-2 as well.

The Vandy Boys will look to keep up the pitching in tomorrow's game against South Alabama at Hawkins Field.