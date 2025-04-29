Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: Indiana State at No. 14 Vanderbilt

Everything to know ahead of Tuesday night's game between the Commodores and Sycamores.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) walks off the field after being taken out of the game against Georgia during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuesday night’s game between No. 14 Vanderbilt and Larry Bir’s alma mater will start an hour earlier due to inclement weather in the forecast for the Nashville area.

The stormy weather isn’t expected until later in the evening, which prompted the time change for the Commodores game against Indiana State.

But a schedule change doesn’t change much for the Commodores who are looking to start their week off a strong note after losing their first midweek game of the season last week to Middle Tennessee.

Vanderbilt is coming off a series loss to Ole Miss last weekend, but did end the series on a high note. Connor Fennell had his best outing of the season, striking out 12 batters, and was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Here’s everything to know ahead of Tuesday night's game between the Commodores and Sycamores, including starting lineups, a weather report and tv listing information:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, RF
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Indiana State Sycamores Starting Lineup

  1. Carter Beck, CF
  2. Jackson Taylor, 2B
  3. Carlos Pena, RF
  4. Jeremy Martinez, C
  5. Keegan Garis, LF
  6. Thomas Emerich, 1B
  7. Mason Roell, 3B
  8. Nick Sutherlin, DH
  9. Nomar Garcia, SS

Pitching Matchup

Jacob Spencer (0-1, 7.65 ERA, 20 IP, 11 SO, 4 BB, 17 ER, .273 b/avg.) vs. Austin Nye (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 34.1 IP, 40 SO, 14 BB, 8 ER, .211 b/avg.)

Weather Report

As previously mentioned, there is a threat of stormy weather in Nashville tonight. Tonight’s game was moved up an hour because of that threat. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at gametime with some slight winds reaching up to 16 mph.

How to Watch: Indiana State at No. 14 Vanderbilt

When: 5 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hawkins field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

