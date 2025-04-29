Game Preview: Indiana State at No. 14 Vanderbilt
Tuesday night’s game between No. 14 Vanderbilt and Larry Bir’s alma mater will start an hour earlier due to inclement weather in the forecast for the Nashville area.
The stormy weather isn’t expected until later in the evening, which prompted the time change for the Commodores game against Indiana State.
But a schedule change doesn’t change much for the Commodores who are looking to start their week off a strong note after losing their first midweek game of the season last week to Middle Tennessee.
Vanderbilt is coming off a series loss to Ole Miss last weekend, but did end the series on a high note. Connor Fennell had his best outing of the season, striking out 12 batters, and was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.
Here’s everything to know ahead of Tuesday night's game between the Commodores and Sycamores, including starting lineups, a weather report and tv listing information:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Indiana State Sycamores Starting Lineup
- Carter Beck, CF
- Jackson Taylor, 2B
- Carlos Pena, RF
- Jeremy Martinez, C
- Keegan Garis, LF
- Thomas Emerich, 1B
- Mason Roell, 3B
- Nick Sutherlin, DH
- Nomar Garcia, SS
Pitching Matchup
Jacob Spencer (0-1, 7.65 ERA, 20 IP, 11 SO, 4 BB, 17 ER, .273 b/avg.) vs. Austin Nye (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 34.1 IP, 40 SO, 14 BB, 8 ER, .211 b/avg.)
Weather Report
As previously mentioned, there is a threat of stormy weather in Nashville tonight. Tonight’s game was moved up an hour because of that threat. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at gametime with some slight winds reaching up to 16 mph.
How to Watch: Indiana State at No. 14 Vanderbilt
When: 5 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hawkins field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats