Game Preview: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 3
Can Vanderbilt do it again?
In Saturday’s second game against No. 15 Tennessee, the Commodores (almost literally) ran circles around the Volunteers. The Commodores (35-16, 15-11 SEC) stole eight bases and Tennessee (39-12, 15-11 SEC) didn’t catch any runners stealing until the eighth inning.
No. 11 Vanderbilt loves to steal bases. The Commodores have 94 stolen bases this season, which is third-most in the SEC. Only Oklahoma (103) and Kentucky (112) have more. Tennessee, meanwhile, has caught the most runners stealing base in the SEC (26), but the Volunteers have the most stolen base attempts (125) and most stolen bases allowed (99) in the SEC.
The Commodores weren’t able to steal many bases in the first game, but Tennessee’s Liam Doyle allowed just four base runners in seven inning. But the Commodores won’t be facing Doyle again Sunday. They’ll face freshman Tegan Kuhns, who is making his eighth start of the season and has allowed 12 stolen bases while on the mound (fourth-most amongst Tennessee’s pitchers).
If Vanderbilt gets runners on base, expect to see them try and steal more bases.
Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s series finale between Vanderbilt and Tennessee:
(Note: This story will be updated once starting lineups are announced.)
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, 3B
- Dean Curley, SS
- Blake Grimmer, DH
- Levi Clark, LF
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Chris Newstrom, RF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (5-0, 3.20 ERA, 39.1 IP, 72 SO, 9 BB, 14 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 29.2 IP, 31 SO, 12 BB, 13 ER, .267 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Out
RHP Hudson Barton
Tennessee
Out
INF Alberto Osuna
Weather Forecast
Partly sunny skies are in the AccuWeather forecast for Sunday’s series finale in Knoxville, Tenn. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s at gametime and winds will be minimal. There is a small chance of rain (32 percent) in the afternoon, but jumps up closer to 50 percent in the evening.
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
When: 2 p.m., Sunday
Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats