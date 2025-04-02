How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida SEC Baseball Series
Every SEC team has its own gauntlet of highly ranked conference opponents that will show how good a team actually is. No. 23 Vanderbilt isn’t starting its gauntlet run, but it will soon.
After the Commodores’ three-game weekend series against Florida, the following five SEC series are against top 10 nationally ranked teams. Here’s how that schedule looks:
- April 11-13: at No. 10 Oklahoma
- April 17-19: vs. No. 3 Georgia
- April 25-27: at No. 9 Ole Miss
- May 2-4: vs. No. 8 Alabama
- May 9-11: at No. 1 Tennessee
- May 15-17: vs. Kentucky
By the time Vanderbilt and Kentucky, the Wildcats could be ranked inside the top 25. So, it’s in the Commodores to get as many wins they can against the few SEC teams not ranked in the top 10.
The Gators began the season as one of the SEC’s highly-ranked teams and looked to be a real contender after starting 7-0. But they’ve gone 13-11 since then including a 1-8 record in SEC action. If not for Texas A&M’s epic fall from preseason No. 1 to unranked (and outside the NCAA Baseball Tournament), the Gators’ fall would be a bigger story.
Despite the injuries suffered, Florida is still a good team. The Gators have a .304 team batting average (No. 6 amongst SEC teams), .981 fielding percentage and its pitching staff has a combined 5.62 ERA (No. 15 in SEC).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Friday’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Gators:
How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida
- Who: No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (20-11, 1-8 SEC)
- When: 5:30 p.m., Friday
- Where: Gainesville, Fla.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Series: Florida leads the all-time series 148-84-1
- Last Meeting: Vanderbilt won 6-3 (2024)
- Last time out, Commodores: def. Western Kentucky, 5-4 (10 innings)
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. North Florida, 8-4