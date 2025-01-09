Intriguing Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Recruits Among Nation’s Best
The Vanderbilt Commodores’ baseball team is always considered among the best in the country, and naturally they're able to lure some of the best recruits in the country.
Entering the 2025 baseball season, the Commodores have two of the most respected true freshmen on their roster.
Recently, Baseball America listed the top 25 freshmen in the country and Vanderbilt’s Brodie Johnston, who was listed as a third baseman, was ranked No. 2.
But he isn't alone. Infielder Rustan Rigdon was ranked No. 21.
Johnston opted to stay close to home, as he’s from Ooltewah, Tenn. Perfect Game listed him as a shortstop, third baseman and right-handed pitcher. In Tennessee, Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 1 player and shortstop in the state.
He didn’t wait to get his college career started. He spent the summer in the Appy League, one of the premier college summer leagues, and posted a slash line of .284/.351/.479 with six doubles, six triples, five home runs and 47 RBIs across 43 games. That earned him a nod in the league’s All-Star Game, and his play earned him MVP honors.
Plus, he homered in all three games of the David Williams Fall Classic, Vanderbilt’s fall baseball tournament.
Baseball America noted that he has an “intriguing hit-power blend.”
Rigdon is from Metter, Ga., and Perfect game ranked him as the No. 10 overall player in the state and the No. 5 middle infielder. He’s a unique player. Not only is he already a switch-hitter, but he’s an ambidextrous thrower.
That came in handy after he had Tommy John surgery on his right arm in 2023. He just played center field and threw with his left hand once he recovered.
He can play infield and outfield, but Baseball America notes that Rigdon is a better hitter from the left side of the plate.
Vanderbilt is a two-time national champion, having claimed the Men’s College World Series in both 2014 and 2019. The Commodores were also runners-up in 2015 and 2021 and have been to Omaha five times since 2011.
Vanderbilt went 38-23 last year, with a 13-17 record in the SEC. The Commodores made a deep run in the SEC Tournament before losing to Tennessee. They were eliminated at the Clemson Regional, losing both games.
Vanderbilt’s first regular season games will come at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix from Feb. 14-16. The Commodores’ home opener is against Air Force on Feb. 18.