Last Year is Over, A new Season Begins for Vandy Boys in 2020

Greg Arias

Tim Corbin finished his celebration of his Vanderbilt Commodores 2019 baseball National Championship months ago. Since then he has been preparing for the 2020 season, and now that it is almost here, Corbin is looking to find the right pieces to replace those departed as he looks to win back-to-back titles. 

Corbin spoke with the media on Friday afternoon inside the press box at Hawkins Field- it was originally scheduled to be on the field, but because the wind is not a friend of microphones and recording devices, it was moved-  and talked about many things Vanderbilt Baseball. 

Of these topics, Corbin shared his thought on how he intends to handle this year's team in regards to last year's squad and their historic season en route to the championship. 

 Corbin is no stranger to wearing the crown and preparing to defend a championship, having faced the same challenge after winning it all in2014, but this team while similar, is different because of the tremendous wealth of arms he has at his disposal both as returning veterans and young players with high-level talent and expectations.  

While Austin Martin is the offensive and defensive star, Kumar Rocker is the marquee name for Commodore fans entering the season. Fresh off his dominating performance in the Super Regionals with his no-hitter to be ing named the MOP of the College World Series, Rocker has the hopes of fans riding on his broad shoulders.

Mason Hickman, who actually won the deciding third game in Omaha also returns and though he doesn't garner the same level of hysteria as his young teammate, is every bit as an important piece of this team.  

Tyler Brown, the dominating closer also returns and could well find himself in another role this season, though having a stopper in the ninth is a major role in which he is familiar and has excelled. 

This team is a mix of veterans and of youth, as Corbin could well find himself starting at least one true freshman on the infield and others seeing valuable playing time during the season.

 While the expectations might not be as high this time around on the national level, and fans might realize that there were major losses that must be replaced, the fact that this year's Commodores start the season ranked number one or two, depending on which publication you subscribe to, Vanderbilt will be viewed as a team that should find itself in Omaha at the end of this season.  

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: South Carolina Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the road tonight to Columbia, SOuth Carolina to face off with the Gamecocks. Here are some quick hitter facts on the two teams and tonight's game.

Greg Arias

Commodores on the Road as They Visit South Carolina Tonight

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team returns to the court tonight as they travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin on his Positon and Other Things Baseball

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin enters the season ranked as one of the top players in the nation, and what position he will play this season is anyone's guess at this time. He talked with media on Friday as the Commodores open baseball practice in preparation for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Corbin Still Deciding on Where to Play Austin Martin This Season for Commodores

Austin Martin could begin the season at a number of different positions for Vanderbilt, it's something that head coach Tim Corbin is still working to decide.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Begin Practice As Season Is Almost Here

The defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team officially began practice on Friday as their season begins on Feb. 14 against Michigan.

Greg Arias

Clemson Transfer Quarterback Chase Brice has Spoken With Vanderbilt

Chase Brice, the former Clemson Tigers quarterback who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal has spoken with Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Former Commodores, Current Patriot Player Arrested for Drug Possession

Nashville native and former Vanderbilt and current New England Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams has been arrested on drug possession charges in Cumberland Co. Tn.

Greg Arias

Commodores Improving Under Stackhouse Despite Mounting Losses

If you pay attention to more than wins and losses you can see that this Vanderbilt Commodores team is improving, though not where they need to most right now.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Fans, This Technical's for You

Jerry Stackhouse was given the first technical foul of his career at Vanderbilt late in Wednesday nights loss to Alabama. Now maybe some fans can now "chill out" on his sideline demeanor.

Greg Arias

Another Second Half Collapse Dooms Commodores In 77-62 Loss To Alabama

It was close at halftime, but the Vanderbilt Commodores could not sustain it through the second half, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 77-62.

Greg Arias