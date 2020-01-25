Last Year is Over, A new Season Begins for Vandy Boys in 2020

Tim Corbin finished his celebration of his Vanderbilt Commodores 2019 baseball National Championship months ago. Since then he has been preparing for the 2020 season, and now that it is almost here, Corbin is looking to find the right pieces to replace those departed as he looks to win back-to-back titles.

Corbin spoke with the media on Friday afternoon inside the press box at Hawkins Field- it was originally scheduled to be on the field, but because the wind is not a friend of microphones and recording devices, it was moved- and talked about many things Vanderbilt Baseball.

Of these topics, Corbin shared his thought on how he intends to handle this year's team in regards to last year's squad and their historic season en route to the championship.

Corbin is no stranger to wearing the crown and preparing to defend a championship, having faced the same challenge after winning it all in2014, but this team while similar, is different because of the tremendous wealth of arms he has at his disposal both as returning veterans and young players with high-level talent and expectations.

While Austin Martin is the offensive and defensive star, Kumar Rocker is the marquee name for Commodore fans entering the season. Fresh off his dominating performance in the Super Regionals with his no-hitter to be ing named the MOP of the College World Series, Rocker has the hopes of fans riding on his broad shoulders.

Mason Hickman, who actually won the deciding third game in Omaha also returns and though he doesn't garner the same level of hysteria as his young teammate, is every bit as an important piece of this team.

Tyler Brown, the dominating closer also returns and could well find himself in another role this season, though having a stopper in the ninth is a major role in which he is familiar and has excelled.

This team is a mix of veterans and of youth, as Corbin could well find himself starting at least one true freshman on the infield and others seeing valuable playing time during the season.

While the expectations might not be as high this time around on the national level, and fans might realize that there were major losses that must be replaced, the fact that this year's Commodores start the season ranked number one or two, depending on which publication you subscribe to, Vanderbilt will be viewed as a team that should find itself in Omaha at the end of this season.