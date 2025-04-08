Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Updates: Dayton at No. 17 Vanderbilt

The Commodores host the Flyers in their midweek game at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt Baseball went 2-1 in the Desert Invitational
No. 17 Vanderbilt looks to avenge a surprising upset loss to Dayton a year tonight at Hawkins Field. Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis throughout the game.

Live Updates

First Inning

T1: The SEC team with the fewest errors commits in one if the first at-bat, when Brodie Johnston's throw to first base was off target. Overall, a weird start to the game for Austin Nye, who struck out two batters but also gave up two walks and wild pitch that put two runners in scoring position, but Dayton is held scoreless to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Dayton 0.

Pregame

Taylor Hodges here for another Vanderbilt baseball game, this time against Dayton. Firstpitch is minutes away and I'll have updates and reactions throughout the game.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  2. Mike Mancini, 2B
  3. RJ Austin, CF
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Mac Rose, C
  6. Chris Maldonado, 1B
  7. Jayden Davis, DH
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Jacob Humphrey, RF

Dayton Flyers Starting Lineup

  1. Michael DiMartini, CF
  2. Rylan Lujo, 3B
  3. Ryan MacDougall, C
  4. Bobby Stang, DH
  5. Adin Zorn, LF
  6. Mason Dobie, 1B
  7. Alejandro Cazorla, RF
  8. Dyrenson Wouters, SS
  9. Ty Mainolfi, 2B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Hector Escobar (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 0.79 ERA)

How to Watch

Who: Dayton Flyers (17-17, 7-5 A-10) at No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Published
