Live Updates: Dayton at No. 17 Vanderbilt
No. 17 Vanderbilt looks to avenge a surprising upset loss to Dayton a year tonight at Hawkins Field. Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis throughout the game.
Live Updates
First Inning
T1: The SEC team with the fewest errors commits in one if the first at-bat, when Brodie Johnston's throw to first base was off target. Overall, a weird start to the game for Austin Nye, who struck out two batters but also gave up two walks and wild pitch that put two runners in scoring position, but Dayton is held scoreless to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Dayton 0.
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for another Vanderbilt baseball game, this time against Dayton. Firstpitch is minutes away and I'll have updates and reactions throughout the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, C
- Chris Maldonado, 1B
- Jayden Davis, DH
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
Dayton Flyers Starting Lineup
- Michael DiMartini, CF
- Rylan Lujo, 3B
- Ryan MacDougall, C
- Bobby Stang, DH
- Adin Zorn, LF
- Mason Dobie, 1B
- Alejandro Cazorla, RF
- Dyrenson Wouters, SS
- Ty Mainolfi, 2B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Hector Escobar (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 0.79 ERA)
How to Watch
Who: Dayton Flyers (17-17, 7-5 A-10) at No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 94.9 The Fan
Live Stats: StatBroadcast