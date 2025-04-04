Live Updates: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida, Game One
No. 23 Vanderbilt is on the road for its next SEC series against Florida and both teams are putting their ace pitchers on the mound for Friday night.
Vanderbilt's JD Thompson and Florida's Liam Peterson will lead their respective teams into the first of three games this weekend at Condron Family Park in Gainesville, Fla.
Follow along below for live updates, analysis and reactions to the Commodores and Gators' game.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
T2: A pair of flyouts and a strikeout end the Commodores' half of the inning and now we get to see both teams' strengths in action.
B1: JD Thompson forces back-to-back weakly hit ground balls to start his outing, but gives up a full-count base hit to Colby Shelton for the Gators' first hit. Thompson then walked his 10th batter of the season, but a groundout to third baseman Brodie Johnston ends the inning without any damage done.
T1: Jacob Humphrey hits his first pitch faced for a single to start the game. Mike Mancini nearly sends a 2-0 pitch out of the park, but came up a couple feet short before Humphrey steals his 14th base (leads the SEC, too). RJ Austin moved Humphrey to third base on the next pitch on a 5-3 groundout. Riley Nelson drew a two-out walk, but Brodie Johnston struck out to end the inning.
Taylor's Take: Uh, I strongly disagree that Johnston swung on that last at-bat. There's no replay, so it is what it is, but a couple of the calls during Johnston's at-bat I would label as questionable.
Pregame: Taylor Hodges here and we're getting ready for the first-pitch of tonight's game. I'll be providing updates and reactions throughout tonight's game. Looking forward to what I expect to be a pitcher's duel tonight.