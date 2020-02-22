Rocker Rolls Illinois-Chicago, Striking out Twelve in Vanderbilt win

Kumar Rocker allowed a first-inning run in his season debut at Hawkins Field, then took control of the visiting Flames of Illinois-Chicago, striking out 12 batters in a dominating six innings of work as the Vanderbilt Commodores won their fourth game in a row in a 9-3 home win.

Illinois-Chicago struck first, scoring a single run in the top of the first inning after Rocker hit the second batter, Thomas Norton in the head. He then walked Nick Lopez before a single from Alex Dee plated the run for the Flames.

From there the Commodores offense went to work, scoring five runs in the bottom of the frame, all coming with two outs in the inning.

Austin Martin started the parade with a double, Ty Duvall then singled, scoring Martin. Justyn-Henry Malloy walked and went to third on Parker Nolands's single. Malloy then scored on a double by Isaiah Thomas who scored on a single by Harrison Ray, giving the Commodores a 5-1 lead after an inning of play.

The second inning was more of the same for Vanderbilt as Rocker took care of the Flames in order, the Commodores bats provided four more runs on five hits and left two men on base as the score increased to 9-1 after just two innings of play.

It was the second consecutive game where the Commodores offense recorded 14 hits and nine runs, both coming against UIC.

From there the Flames pitching settled down and held Vanderbilt scoreless through both the third, fourth fifth, sixth innings

On the day, Rocker allowed just two hits through six innings of work, one run, one walk and hit one batter. He threw just 82 pitches with 56 being for strikes as he struck out 12 Flames hitters.

It was the third game this week a Vanderbilt starting pitcher fanned 12 batters, as both Jack Leiter and Mason Hickman turned the feat earlier. It was also the fourth time this week that a Commodores pitcher struck out 10 or more opponents batters as Ethan Smith recorded 10 K's against South Alabama.

Freshman Luke Murphy replaced Rocker in the seventh inning, making his first appearance since a rough outing in Arizona and the Cross Plains, Tn. native struck out the first batter he faced but then walked the next four batters and allowing the Flames their first run and baserunner to advance past first base since the first inning.

Murphy's final stat line included no hits, two runs, four walks on one-third of an inning. His ERA ballooned to 267.00 after two appearances this season.

Sam Hliboki replaced Murphy and recorded a groundout that scored the second run of the inning for UIC before striking out Lopez to end the inning and leaving two runners stranded.

Hliboki would work the final 2.2 innings in relief, where he did not allow a run or hit while striking out two of the eight batters he faced and needing just 28 total pitches to close out the win.

Rocker recorded the win, his second of the season against no defeats as the Commodores improved to 5-2 on the season.

Vanderbilt returns to action Sunday afternoon in the third and final game of the weekend set against UIC. The first pitch is set for 1 pm at Hawkins Field.