CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SEC Recognizes Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt senior Harrison Ray has been named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team, the league office announced Monday. The award recognizes student-athletes for accomplishments outside the field of competition.

The conference names a community service team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his or her community through superior service efforts.

Ray has spearheaded community service efforts for the Commodore baseball program including initiatives such as giving back to the community as part of Nashville’s tornado relief. He also recently served as team captain for Dancing Dores, an annual Vanderbilt event raising funds and support for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

With Ray’s help, the 13-hour event contributed $43,000. In 15-plus years the event has contributed more than $2 million to the hospital.

One priority for the Longwood, Florida, native has been his relationship with nearby Buena Vista Elementary. Recently, Ray led and coordinated a baseball clinic for second graders at the school, teaching the skills of the sport while putting on a whiffle ball game.

Around holidays, Ray and other student-athletes helped put local kids in the spirit. For Halloween, he led a safe trick-or-treat experience, escorting students from Buena Vista and the Martha O’Bryan Center to Greek houses on campus. In December, Ray and other student-athletes purchased and presented gifts to assigned Buena Vista first graders at the Vanderbilt holiday party.

With Ray’s leadership, during the 2019-20 school year, Vanderbilt baseball logged 136 ½ hours of community service.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Baseball press release. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Football Recruit DaQuan Gonzales Talks Commodores

Cornerback DaQuan Gonzales. who received an offer from Vanderbilt this week and appeared on a Florida radio station where he revealed his top-ten colleges in the running for his services.

Greg Arias

For The Record: Getting It Right Is Key

Some of the things that I believe should guide one in this business are honesty and the ability to admit mistakes.

Greg Arias

Video: Wall Street Journal Looks into Stadiums and Coronavirus

The Wall Street Journal shared an interesting video of the potential spread of the coronavirus in a sports stadium.

Greg Arias

Once Again, NCAA Wrong To Wait On One-Time Transfer Proposal

While the NCAA has made some moves for the betterment of student-athletes, the governing body of college athletics blundered again when they decided to table the one-time transfer proposal until at least 2021-22.

Greg Arias

SEC To Begin Reopening of Athletic Facilities June 8

The vote is in and the SEC has now set their timeline for the reopening of athletic facilities for student-athletes to begin workouts on June 8.

Greg Arias

Optimism Growing As SEC Set to Vote Friday on Summer Workouts Return

On the heals of a ruling this week to allow on-campus workouts in June, NCAA leaders are now turning their attention to the latter portion of the summer calendar.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Jake Ketschek

Jake Ketschek's commitment to Vanderbilt Football is an interesting one as a player who could play either tackle or guard for the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Financial Implications of Potential Lost Season Staggering

The numbers are staggering and the impact of the total cancellation of the 2020 college football season would be long-lasting.

Greg Arias

Fan Attendance Issue Could Help Vanderbilt Football

While some of the college football world struggle with allowing fans, or how many to allow to attend football this fall, Vanderbilt could benefit from it.

Greg Arias

SEC Vote Expected Soon on Resumption of Sports Activities

Now that the NCAA has paved the way following the Division-I Council vote to allow universities to resume athletic activities in three sports, the athletic directors of the 14 SEC schools will vote on when to resume.

Greg Arias